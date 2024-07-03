iifl-logo-icon 1
PC Jeweller Ltd Annually Results

15.32
(1.66%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

605.4

2,472.68

1,606.13

2,826.34

5,206.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

605.4

2,472.68

1,606.13

2,826.34

5,206.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.47

163.25

52.81

24.08

80.42

Total Income

669.87

2,635.93

1,658.94

2,850.42

5,287.19

Total Expenditure

776.7

2,224.63

1,701.85

2,413.86

4,755.29

PBIDT

-106.83

411.3

-42.91

436.56

531.9

Interest

504.57

492

437.38

393.82

369.22

PBDT

-611.4

-80.7

-480.29

42.74

162.68

Depreciation

20.37

27.23

27.75

34.93

37.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.8

-56.28

-18.93

-51.74

47.68

Deferred Tax

-3.21

151.55

-98.11

-2.45

-5.4

Reported Profit After Tax

-629.36

-203.2

-391

62

83.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-629.36

-203.2

-391

62

83.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-629.36

-203.2

-391

62

83.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.52

-4.37

-8.4

1.53

2.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

465.4

465.4

465.4

465.4

395

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-17.64

16.63

-2.67

15.44

10.21

PBDTM(%)

-100.99

-3.26

-29.9

1.51

3.12

PATM(%)

-103.95

-8.21

-24.34

2.19

1.59

