PC Jeweller Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
605.4
2,472.68
1,606.13
2,826.34
5,206.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
605.4
2,472.68
1,606.13
2,826.34
5,206.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.47
163.25
52.81
24.08
80.42
Total Income
669.87
2,635.93
1,658.94
2,850.42
5,287.19
Total Expenditure
776.7
2,224.63
1,701.85
2,413.86
4,755.29
PBIDT
-106.83
411.3
-42.91
436.56
531.9
Interest
504.57
492
437.38
393.82
369.22
PBDT
-611.4
-80.7
-480.29
42.74
162.68
Depreciation
20.37
27.23
27.75
34.93
37.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.8
-56.28
-18.93
-51.74
47.68
Deferred Tax
-3.21
151.55
-98.11
-2.45
-5.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-629.36
-203.2
-391
62
83.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-629.36
-203.2
-391
62
83.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-629.36
-203.2
-391
62
83.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.52
-4.37
-8.4
1.53
2.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
465.4
465.4
465.4
465.4
395
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-17.64
16.63
-2.67
15.44
10.21
PBDTM(%)
-100.99
-3.26
-29.9
1.51
3.12
PATM(%)
-103.95
-8.21
-24.34
2.19
1.59
