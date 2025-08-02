iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PC Jeweller Q1 Profit Rises 4.5% to ₹161 Crore

2 Aug 2025 , 11:52 PM

PC Jeweller started the financial year on a stable note, reporting a net profit of ₹161 crore for the June 2025 quarter, marking a 4.5% rise compared to the same period last year. The growth, though modest, was backed by a significant boost in domestic demand.

Revenue jumped sharply by over 80% year-on-year to ₹725 crore, with all of it coming from the Indian market. The company currently has no export exposure, keeping its focus entirely on the domestic retail segment.

Operationally, the company performed well, with EBITDA climbing to ₹128 crore more than double the ₹52 crore reported in Q1 FY25. The margin improvement was driven by stronger footfalls and better product mix. Finance costs surged to ₹42 crore during the quarter, a stark increase from ₹2 crore a year earlier, indicating pressure from outstanding liabilities.

In a move to clean up its balance sheet, the board approved a plan on July 10 to raise up to ₹500 crore through preferential allotment via private placement. The proposed fundraising is aimed at reducing debt and easing the interest burden.

This decision follows an earlier agreement involving equity support from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd, which was also directed toward loan repayment and financial restructuring.

On the retail front, PC Jeweller was operating 51 showrooms across 37 cities as of June 30. This includes three franchise outlets. However, the company exited the Jamshedpur market by closing its showroom there during the quarter.

Management reiterated its commitment to strengthen the domestic footprint and adhere to the loan settlement framework agreed upon with banks. The company remains focused on becoming debt-free by the end of FY26 a goal it believes will improve financial stability and restore investor confidence over the medium term.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • PC Jeweller
  • PC Jeweller Ltd
  • PC Jeweller News
  • PC Jeweller Q1 News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Go Fashion Q1 Profit Falls 22% to ₹22.2 Crore

Go Fashion Q1 Profit Falls 22% to ₹22.2 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|12:16 AM
Delhivery Q1 Profit Jumps 67% YoY to ₹91 Crore

Delhivery Q1 Profit Jumps 67% YoY to ₹91 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|12:10 AM
LIC Housing Finance Q1 Profit Rises 4.4% to ₹1,364 Crore

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Profit Rises 4.4% to ₹1,364 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:59 PM
PC Jeweller Q1 Profit Rises 4.5% to ₹161 Crore

PC Jeweller Q1 Profit Rises 4.5% to ₹161 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:52 PM
ITC Q1 Profit Inches Up to ₹4,912 Crore; Revenue Jumps 15%

ITC Q1 Profit Inches Up to ₹4,912 Crore; Revenue Jumps 15%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.