PC Jeweller Q1 Profit Rises 4.5% to ₹161 Crore

PC Jeweller started the financial year on a stable note, reporting a net profit of ₹161 crore for the June 2025 quarter, marking a 4.5% rise compared to the same period last year. The growth, though modest, was backed by a significant boost in domestic demand.

Revenue jumped sharply by over 80% year-on-year to ₹725 crore, with all of it coming from the Indian market. The company currently has no export exposure, keeping its focus entirely on the domestic retail segment.

Operationally, the company performed well, with EBITDA climbing to ₹128 crore more than double the ₹52 crore reported in Q1 FY25. The margin improvement was driven by stronger footfalls and better product mix. Finance costs surged to ₹42 crore during the quarter, a stark increase from ₹2 crore a year earlier, indicating pressure from outstanding liabilities.

In a move to clean up its balance sheet, the board approved a plan on July 10 to raise up to ₹500 crore through preferential allotment via private placement. The proposed fundraising is aimed at reducing debt and easing the interest burden.

This decision follows an earlier agreement involving equity support from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd, which was also directed toward loan repayment and financial restructuring.

On the retail front, PC Jeweller was operating 51 showrooms across 37 cities as of June 30. This includes three franchise outlets. However, the company exited the Jamshedpur market by closing its showroom there during the quarter.

Management reiterated its commitment to strengthen the domestic footprint and adhere to the loan settlement framework agreed upon with banks. The company remains focused on becoming debt-free by the end of FY26 a goal it believes will improve financial stability and restore investor confidence over the medium term.

