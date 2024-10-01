iifl-logo-icon 1
PC Jeweller Ltd Key Ratios

14.85
(0.13%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:59:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.71

-45.83

13.42

16.03

Op profit growth

-8.63

-53.49

28.09

1.54

EBIT growth

-18.78

-52.46

24.94

7.62

Net profit growth

-25.33

-84.49

27.22

7.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.59

8.67

10.1

8.94

EBIT margin

14.21

9.49

10.82

9.82

Net profit margin

2.19

1.59

5.57

4.96

RoCE

6.12

8.64

22.71

22.09

RoNW

0.37

0.52

3.69

3.65

RoA

0.23

0.36

2.92

2.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.33

2.1

13.58

23.5

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

1

Cash EPS

0.58

1.15

13.03

22.24

Book value per share

91.73

101.25

98.75

187.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.03

0.55

2.35

0.88

P/CEPS

4.65

1

2.45

0.93

P/B

0.02

0.01

0.32

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

8

4.97

11.44

8.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

3.68

4.25

Tax payout

693.85

-33.73

-27.28

-24.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

213.7

130.8

64.35

54.14

Inventory days

733.4

374.03

179.33

173.45

Creditor days

-153.3

-180.95

-139.87

-122.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.01

-1.33

-3.42

-2.98

Net debt / equity

0.52

0.54

-0.11

-0.11

Net debt / op. profit

5.42

4.84

-0.46

-0.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.45

-87.42

-86.07

-87.67

Employee costs

-1.53

-1.5

-1

-0.98

Other costs

-3.4

-2.4

-2.81

-2.39

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

