Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.71
-45.83
13.42
16.03
Op profit growth
-8.63
-53.49
28.09
1.54
EBIT growth
-18.78
-52.46
24.94
7.62
Net profit growth
-25.33
-84.49
27.22
7.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.59
8.67
10.1
8.94
EBIT margin
14.21
9.49
10.82
9.82
Net profit margin
2.19
1.59
5.57
4.96
RoCE
6.12
8.64
22.71
22.09
RoNW
0.37
0.52
3.69
3.65
RoA
0.23
0.36
2.92
2.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.33
2.1
13.58
23.5
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
1
Cash EPS
0.58
1.15
13.03
22.24
Book value per share
91.73
101.25
98.75
187.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.03
0.55
2.35
0.88
P/CEPS
4.65
1
2.45
0.93
P/B
0.02
0.01
0.32
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
8
4.97
11.44
8.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.68
4.25
Tax payout
693.85
-33.73
-27.28
-24.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
213.7
130.8
64.35
54.14
Inventory days
733.4
374.03
179.33
173.45
Creditor days
-153.3
-180.95
-139.87
-122.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.01
-1.33
-3.42
-2.98
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.54
-0.11
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
5.42
4.84
-0.46
-0.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.45
-87.42
-86.07
-87.67
Employee costs
-1.53
-1.5
-1
-0.98
Other costs
-3.4
-2.4
-2.81
-2.39
