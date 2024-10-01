PC Jeweller Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.41
123.54
770.17
566.4
Depreciation
-33.26
-34.66
-20.46
-22.01
Tax paid
56.43
-45.04
-202.77
-135.87
Working capital
240.04
1,328.8
1,055.93
473.91
Other operating items
Operating
267.62
1,372.64
1,602.87
882.43
Capital expenditure
-14.67
92.26
12.83
15.69
Free cash flow
252.95
1,464.9
1,615.7
898.12
Equity raised
7,426.53
7,047.24
6,399.98
5,006.11
Investing
0.53
-8.78
9.22
135.16
Financing
659.6
1,227.77
459.68
25.7
Dividends paid
0
0
19.71
17.91
Net in cash
8,339.61
9,731.13
8,504.31
6,083
