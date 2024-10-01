iifl-logo-icon 1
PC Jeweller Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.54
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR PC Jeweller Ltd

PC Jeweller FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.41

123.54

770.17

566.4

Depreciation

-33.26

-34.66

-20.46

-22.01

Tax paid

56.43

-45.04

-202.77

-135.87

Working capital

240.04

1,328.8

1,055.93

473.91

Other operating items

Operating

267.62

1,372.64

1,602.87

882.43

Capital expenditure

-14.67

92.26

12.83

15.69

Free cash flow

252.95

1,464.9

1,615.7

898.12

Equity raised

7,426.53

7,047.24

6,399.98

5,006.11

Investing

0.53

-8.78

9.22

135.16

Financing

659.6

1,227.77

459.68

25.7

Dividends paid

0

0

19.71

17.91

Net in cash

8,339.61

9,731.13

8,504.31

6,083

