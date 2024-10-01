Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Nov-2024
|Oct-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
43.51%
47.39%
50.84%
54.53%
54.53%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
6.75%
4.66%
5%
4.9%
4.06%
Non-Institutions
49.72%
47.94%
44.15%
40.55%
41.4%
Total Non-Promoter
56.48%
52.6%
49.15%
45.46%
45.46%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
