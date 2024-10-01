PC Jeweller Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
465.4
465.4
465.4
465.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,432.53
3,079.65
3,418.39
3,809.94
Net Worth
2,897.93
3,545.05
3,883.79
4,275.34
Minority Interest
Debt
4,150.02
3,736.39
3,390.53
2,414.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.16
0.16
Total Liabilities
7,047.95
7,281.44
7,274.48
6,689.71
Fixed Assets
60.88
104.36
107.46
126.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
136.45
136.15
136.41
144.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
150.87
51.37
Networking Capital
6,847.56
7,000.52
6,822.12
6,193.31
Inventories
5,462.42
5,621.81
5,516.22
5,793.72
Inventory Days
792.22
Sundry Debtors
182.48
323.95
308.23
1,305.33
Debtor Days
178.48
Other Current Assets
1,390.35
1,263.41
1,261.16
268.61
Sundry Creditors
-14.14
-18.22
-15.4
-920.23
Creditor Days
125.83
Other Current Liabilities
-173.55
-190.43
-248.09
-254.12
Cash
3.06
40.41
57.62
174.31
Total Assets
7,047.95
7,281.44
7,274.48
6,689.71
