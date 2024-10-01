Outcome of board Meeting Sub-division / split of each equity share of face value of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of ? 1 (Rupee One Only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The Record Date for sub-division / split of existing equity shares will be intimated in due course. The requisite details pursuant to Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule III of LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular are enclosed as Annexure - 2. Members approval for proposed sub-division / split of each equity share and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company will be taken through Postal Ballot. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of sub-division / split of equity shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PC JEWELLER LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PC JEWELLER LTD. (534809) RECORD DATE 16.12.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/12/2024 DR-778/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE785M01013 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.12.2024) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 16, 2024 Symbol PCJEWELLER Company Name PC Jeweller Limited New ISIN INE785M01021 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 12.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241204-5 dated December 04, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE785M01021 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 16-12-2024 (DR- 778/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.12.2024)