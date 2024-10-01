Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issuance of 51711462 equity shares by way of preferential allotment on private placement basis to consortium lenders for settling part of their outstanding debts in terms of the joint settlement agreement dated September 30 2024 subject to necessary regulatory statutory and other approval(s) if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Allotment of 39,87,900 equity shares on conversion of equal number of Warrants

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. Financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. In the same meeting the Board will also consider the appointment of new Directors of the Company if any. Outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of preferential issue subject to necessary regulatory statutory and other approval(s) if any and determination of issue price. 1. RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO 2705,14,48,500 BY PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF FULLY CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS 2. APPOINTMENT OF CREDIT RATING AGENCY 3. MEMBERS APPROVAL TO PREFERENTIAL ISSUE IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the mode of issuance of securities for raising of funds. PC Jeweller Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 16, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

PC JEWELLER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds Outcome of Board Meeting Board has approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs.1500 crores (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crore Only), by issue of equity shares and / or any convertible securities including but not limited to warrants, by way of Rights Issue, Qualified Institutions Placement, Preferential Issue or a combination thereof, subject to necessary regulatory, statutory and other approval(s), if any, in one or more tranches and / or one or more issuances simultaneously or otherwise, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Rules & Regulations including LODR Regulations, the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations) and enabling provisions in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, and in such manner and on such price, terms and conditions in accordance with ICDR Regulations and / or other applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024