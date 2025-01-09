PC Jeweller Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Gems and Jewellery ("G&J") industry is a broad spectrum industry consisting of varied activities, like processing of rough diamonds to create cut & polished diamonds, manufacture of jewellery consisting of gold jewellery (with varied purities of 22 kt, 18kt & 14 kt), diamond & gem stones studded jewellery. In India certain varieties of traditional jewellery like Polki, Kundan etc. continue to be worn at special occasions mainly weddings. In addition, silver jewellery, has gained much popularity in recent times due to its variety of designs as well as aRsordability.

The G&J industry continues to remain dependent upon the capabilities of artisans who continue to bring out the magic by their skills. The majority of jewellery in India continues to be handmade though the use of machines is now increasing in the cutting & polishing of diamonds. India is deemed to be the hub of the global jewellery market because of its low costs and availability of high-skilled labour. The skills of Indian karigars has ensured that it remains the top most country in the world in the field of handmade gold jewellery as well as cutting and polishing of diamonds.

The G&J industry plays a vital role in the Indian economy as it is one of the largest exporters of the country and also provides employment to a very large number of artisans.

As per rough estimates there are almost half a million jewellery retail outlets across the country. Retail jewellery shops are present in every nook and corner of the country. However, majority of these outlets are in the unorganized segment though the share of branded jewellers is increasing steadily. Many organized jewellers are now expanding their operations from a single store to become a multi store chain. As in many other sectors in jewellery also the concept of becoming a franchisee of an established brand is also catching up. This provides the brands an opportunity to expand in an asset light manner.

The strong domestic chains are also opening stores overseas, especially in the Middle East, which has a sizeable Indian diaspora as well as sizeable demand (especially of gold jewellery) from local population as well. In addition there is a demand for traditional jewellery from NRIs all across the world, which is met through exports.

INDUSTRY DATA

During April 2022 – March 2023, G&J exports decreased by 2.94% to US$ 38.08 billion as compared to exports of US$ 39.24 billion registered during April 2021 – March 2022.

During April 2022 – March 2023, Polished Lab Grown Diamonds (+27.85%), Coloured Gemstones (+34.83%), Plain Gold Jewellery (+8.74%), Silver Jewellery (+8.03%), Platinum Jewellery (+2.49%) witnessed a positive export growth rate as compared to April 2021 – March 2022 while export of Cut & Polished Diamonds (-9.78%) and Studded Gold Jewellery (-0.72%) have witnessed negative growth in the same period.

Amongst the top 10 export destinations for G&J products, USA, Hong Kong, Israel, Thailand & UK have recorded negative growths during April 2022 – March 2023 as compared to April 2021– March 2022. While, exports to other destinations such as U.A.E., Belgium, Singapore, Switzerland and Netherlands have shown a rise during the stated time period.

The G&J imports stood at US$ 25.90 billion in April 2022 – March 2023 as against US$ 26.87 billion recorded in April 2021 – March 2022, indicating recovery in supply of raw materials in G&J sector.

Imports of the silver bar have witnessed a negative import growth in April 2022 – March 2023 over April 2021 – March 2022. It indicates the diminished supply of raw materials for manufacturing finished gems and jewellery commodities. Imports of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds, Coloured Gemstones and Silver Jewellery have witnessed significant growth in April 2022 – March 2023 over April 2021 – March 2022.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is one of the leading jewellery companies in the organised jewellery retail sector in India. It is engaged in the business of trade, manufacture and sale of gold, diamond, precious stone, gold and diamond studded jewellery as well as silver articles. It offers wide range and variety of gold, diamond and silver jewellery with a focus on certified diamond jewellery to cater not only to wedding jewellery but party and daily wear also.

Based on the geographical areas, the Company was having two operating segments i.e. domestic sales and export sales during part of the previous year. However, in the absence of any export revenue during the year under review, the export segment has ceased to qualify as operating segment for the reporting purpose. The entire revenue of Rs2,359.46 crore during the year was from the domestic market.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The traditional demand for jewellery for special occasions like weddings and festivals continues to remain strong. India not only has a large population in absolute numbers but has a high percentage of population in the younger age group which ensures that a large number of marriages continue to happen every year. As per a rough estimate approximately 10 million marriages take place every year in India, which ensures a substantial expenditure on jewellery and related items.

In addition to the conventional purchases at the time of weddings and festivals, jewellery has also become a life style and fashion accessory, especially among the urban working class women. The demand for jewellery is seen to be increasing amongst the younger generations also. Now even the conventional men accessories like cuRs links, tie pins etc. are also becoming bejewelled. Further, rising quality awareness of customers has also provided a fillip to the organized retail segment, which is banking on its ‘reliability and ‘quality to compete against the highly fragmented unorganized jewellers.

The jewellery sector of the country therefore continues to remain poised for growth on account of Indias demographics and increasing urbanisation as well as income levels.

Our Company has its own designer team as well as manufacturing facilities and hence is able to create new designs and new varieties of jewellery items to cater to changing customer demands and preferences. In addition instead of only wedding jewellery which was the main stay till a few years ago, the Company has also increased the range and variety of jewellery so that it can cater to all age groups, all price points and all occasions.

The Company does not perceive any major or predictable threats except that the retail jewellery is already a working capital intensive business and the demand for jewellery is now increasing beyond the traditional gold jewellery. The working capital cycle of gold jewellery is much smaller vis-a-vis that of diamond jewellery which now constitutes an important part of any jewellers inventory. Though the diamond jewellery has higher margins it also has a much longer cash conversion cycle vis-a-vis gold and all of these factors have only increased the working capital intensity of the jewellery business. In addition the gold prices have increased significantly in the past three years which has further increased the working capital intensity/requirement of this business.

OUTLOOK

The G&J market is anticipated to project robust growth in the period FY 2022-27, with a CAGR of 8.34% on account of changing lifestyle,risingdisposableincome,changingconsumerpreferences of branded jewellery products and growing urbanization.

Indias jewellery industry growth is expected to be moderate to around 5% YOY in FY 2024, largely due to a high base of FY 2023 and FY 2022 along with expected volatility in gold prices. The G&J market is anticipated to grow in tandem with the increase in the countrys GDP and rising disposable incomes. The market is anticipated to become more mature and sophisticated with product innovation like mens jewellery, light weight jewellery, silver jewellery etc. as well as compulsory hallmarking.

India continues to remain worlds largest gold and silver consumer. India is also one of the worlds major silver importers and the worlds largest diamond cutting and polishing center.

Gold is a significant component of the countrys culture, serving as a symbol of wealth and prestige, a store of value and an essential factor of numerous celebrations. Gemstones are also making a big contribution to the shifting fashion trends, particularly among the elite and upper-middle classes. Similarly, diamond jewellery is gaining popularity amongst all classes, especially the younger generation which finds it more suitable for daily wear, office wear as well as party wear. Silver jewellery is also looking at a resurgence amongst a certain class of consumers on account of its ethnic designs.

The G&J in the country are often associated with luxury gift items. Thus, increasing instances of festival gifts exchanges and changing consumer preferences toward celebration presents for their families and friends are also driving the growth of the Indian G&J market. Surging demand for branded jewellery products and assurance of the authentic and pure form of the luxury metal and gems in the jewellery is also supporting the growth of the Indian G&J market.

The Government of India in order to encourage the growth of G&J industry in India, has taken various measures. A few of them are as under:

Permitted 100% FDI under the automatic route in this sector;

Made sale of hallmarked jewellery compulsory;

Reduced custom duty on cut and polished diamond and colored gemstones from 7.5% to 5% and NIL;

India has 10 Special Economic Zones for gems & jewellery.

These zones have more than 500 manufacturing units, which contribute 30% to the countrys total exports. Revised SEZ Act is also expected to boost exports of gems and jewellery;

India has signed Free Trade Agreement with U.A.E. which will further boost exports and is expected to reach the target of

US$ 52 billion; and

India has signed Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with Australia.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Relatively long operating cycle and working capital intensive nature of the business is an inherent characteristic of the G&J industry. There have been a regular increase in the gold prices since September 2020, which is increasing the working capital requirements of the industry.

The sales of the Company had suRsered in FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 on account of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns induced by it. Although the market has recovered thereafter but the Companys operations have suRsered on account of liquidity constraints caused due to its accounts turned Non Performing Asset ("NPA") with its bankers in June 2021. However, the classification of its accounts as NPA by the Lenders is being contested by the Company in various legal forums and the matter is currently sub judice. Subsequently, ten of the consortium bankers have moved Debt Recovery Tribunal ("DRT"), Delhi seeking recovery of their outstanding dues. The Company is responding to the same and the matter is currently sub-judice.

The Company in addition to replying suitably to the Banks, has also approached the High Court of Delhi against State Bank of India ("SBI") stating that there is a non-compliance of the Principle of Natural Justice in as much as the Company was not given any opportunity to explain its case after January 2, 2023 and unilateral decision has been taken by SBI. The Honble Court has accepted the Companys prayer and issued a notice to SBI, which has been accepted by their learned counsel. The Company has also filed counter claims for Rs 10,034 crores, Rs 16,759 crores and Rs 2,956 crores against SBI, Union Bank (and seven other banks) and against Indian Bank respectively, before DRT.

Though there is no certainty either on the time frame or the end result of ongoing judicial process, the Company continues to remain confident about a positive outcome of the same and is taking appropriate steps to ensure that its status as a going concern remains intact in spite of the current adversities.

The Company is working on rationalizing its operations and taking various cost effective measures including closing less profitable showrooms, cutting down on redundant staff to meet its liquidity issues and working capital challenges. The Companys designing and manufacturing capabilities and its pool of trained & experienced staff continues to remain its strength.

Further, the reputation, trust as well as brand image created by the Company in the years since inception results in continued confidence of the various stakeholders even today.

The Company like other industry players is also exposed to price risk movements both in gold as well as its forex exposure. However, it has put systems and procedures in place to take care of these concerns.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has effective internal control systems in place, which are reviewed by internal auditor of the Company and their reports are periodically reviewed by Audit Committee. The Company also undergoes a rigorous audit process along with other items for stock, cash etc. at stipulated intervals.

The Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. Based on the assessment carried out by an independent agency and evaluation of the results of the assessment, the Board of Directors are of the opinion that the Company has adequate internal controls over financial reporting that are operating effectively as of March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Rules, as amended from time to time and other applicable provisions.

As on March 31, 2023 the Company has total of 81 showrooms across India including 12 franchisee showrooms. During the year under review, the revenue from operations of the Company on standalone basis increased by 50% from Rs1,574.05 crore to Rs2,359.46 crore as compared to previous year, despite various adversities. The Companys net loss also declined slightly to Rs339.11 crore against net loss of Rs389.60 crore during previous year.

The summary of standalone financial performance of the Company as compared to previous year is as under:

(Rsin crore except earnings per share)

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Revenue from operations 2,359.46 1,574.05 Other income 147.85 59.51 Total revenue 2,507.31 1,633.56 Total expenses 2,752.15 2,141.71 Profit/(loss) before tax (244.84) (508.15) Tax expense 94.27 (118.55) Net profit/(loss) after tax (339.11) (389.60) Total comprehensive income (338.65) (389.23) Earnings per equity share (Rs) -Basic (7.29) (8.37) -Diluted (7.29) (8.37)

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Key financial ratios of the Company, changes therein as compared to previous financial year alongwith explanations for those ratios where change is 25% or more are as under:

Key Ratios Units 2022-23 2021-22 % Change Explanations Current Ratio Times 1.56 1.67 (6.59) Not Applicable Debt Equity Ratio Times 1.02 0.85 20.00 Debtors Turnover Times 1.67 1.19 40.34 The increase is due to increase in turnover as Inventory Turnover Times 0.42 0.28 50.00 compared to previous year and the debtor as well as inventory levels remaining stable vis a vis the comparable figures of the previous year. Interest Coverage Ratio Times 0.50 (0.16) 412.50 The increase is on account of increase in the EBID. Operating Profit Margin % 10.46 (4.50) 332.44 The increase in the margins is on account of the Net Profit Margin % (14.37) (24.75) 41.94 change in the product mix of the jewellery sold as well as increase in the turnover. Return on Net Worth % (9.57) (10.03) 4.59 Not Applicable

HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company always recognises its employees as its principal asset and believes in establishing and building a strong performance and competency driven culture amongst its employees with greater sense of accountability and responsibility. The Company ensures a safe, conducive and productive environment to enhance their productivity. As on March 31, 2023 the total employee strength of the Company was 1,443. The industrial relations within the Company have remained harmonious throughout the year.

References - Various industry reports and websites including GJEPC, IBEF etc.