|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Jul 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|1. RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO 2705,14,48,500 BY PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF FULLY CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS 2. APPOINTMENT OF CREDIT RATING AGENCY 3. MEMBERS APPROVAL TO PREFERENTIAL ISSUE IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC / OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Details of Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|EGM
|18 Apr 2024
|10 May 2024
|An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated May 10, 2024 Details of voting results at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
