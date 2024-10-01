1. RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO 2705,14,48,500 BY PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF FULLY CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS 2. APPOINTMENT OF CREDIT RATING AGENCY 3. MEMBERS APPROVAL TO PREFERENTIAL ISSUE IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC / OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Details of Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)