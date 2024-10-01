iifl-logo-icon 1
PC Jeweller Ltd EGM

14.85
(-0.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

PC Jeweller CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Jul 20248 Aug 2024
1. RAISING OF FUNDS UP TO 2705,14,48,500 BY PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF FULLY CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS 2. APPOINTMENT OF CREDIT RATING AGENCY 3. MEMBERS APPROVAL TO PREFERENTIAL ISSUE IN EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC / OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Details of Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
EGM18 Apr 202410 May 2024
An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated May 10, 2024 Details of voting results at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting & Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

PC Jeweller: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More
