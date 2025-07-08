SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹62.95
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹62.95
Day's Low₹62.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹23.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.73
12.73
12.73
9.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.09
24.97
21.13
8.43
Net Worth
37.82
37.7
33.86
17.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
153.12
556.92
239.9
225.79
yoy growth (%)
-72.5
132.14
6.24
Raw materials
-149.99
-547.6
-223.96
-215.1
As % of sales
97.95
98.32
93.35
95.26
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.52
-0.5
-0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.43
5.03
2.96
2.66
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.3
-1.27
-1.26
-0.97
Working capital
-6.56
98.07
6.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.5
132.14
6.24
Op profit growth
318.71
-91.37
75.58
EBIT growth
-60.74
50.9
19.39
Net profit growth
-96.89
130.13
-1.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.11
153.12
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.11
153.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.39
2.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,441.3
|91.58
|3,05,451.71
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
573.75
|86.08
|59,246.26
|185.37
|0.26
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
17.99
|20.42
|11,760.53
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
603.7
|38.13
|8,192.03
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Rajesh Exports Ltd
RAJESHEXPO
202.55
|0
|5,970.16
|6.6
|0
|2,618.71
|171.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ketan M Shroff
Independent Director
Dilip Rajkumar Patodia
Independent Director
Anand Bhagwanji Chaturvedi
Director
Dipti Ketan Shroff
Independent Director
Minakshi Singh
2224 Manek Chowk,
Opp. Old Share Bazar,
Gujarat - 380001
Tel: 91-79-22153555
Website: http://www.pentagold.in
Email: info@pentagold.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Penta Gold Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Penta Gold Private Limited on March 12, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and t...
Reports by Penta Gold Ltd
