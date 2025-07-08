iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Penta Gold Ltd Share Price Live

62.95
(0%)
Nov 2, 2022|10:17:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.95
  • Day's High62.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low62.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Penta Gold Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

62.95

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

62.95

Day's Low

62.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

23.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Penta Gold Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Penta Gold Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Penta Gold Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.89%

Non-Promoter- 44.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Penta Gold Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

12.73

12.73

12.73

9.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.09

24.97

21.13

8.43

Net Worth

37.82

37.7

33.86

17.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

153.12

556.92

239.9

225.79

yoy growth (%)

-72.5

132.14

6.24

Raw materials

-149.99

-547.6

-223.96

-215.1

As % of sales

97.95

98.32

93.35

95.26

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.52

-0.5

-0.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.43

5.03

2.96

2.66

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.3

-1.27

-1.26

-0.97

Working capital

-6.56

98.07

6.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.5

132.14

6.24

Op profit growth

318.71

-91.37

75.58

EBIT growth

-60.74

50.9

19.39

Net profit growth

-96.89

130.13

-1.12

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.11

153.12

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.11

153.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.39

2.39

View Annually Results

Penta Gold Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,441.3

91.583,05,451.718700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

573.75

86.0859,246.26185.370.265,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

17.99

20.4211,760.5395.110699.019.57

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

603.7

38.138,192.0362.3901,574.25115.58

Rajesh Exports Ltd

RAJESHEXPO

202.55

05,970.166.602,618.71171.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Penta Gold Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ketan M Shroff

Independent Director

Dilip Rajkumar Patodia

Independent Director

Anand Bhagwanji Chaturvedi

Director

Dipti Ketan Shroff

Independent Director

Minakshi Singh

Registered Office

2224 Manek Chowk,

Opp. Old Share Bazar,

Gujarat - 380001

Tel: 91-79-22153555

Website: http://www.pentagold.in

Email: info@pentagold.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Penta Gold Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Penta Gold Private Limited on March 12, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and t...
Read More

Reports by Penta Gold Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Penta Gold Ltd share price today?

The Penta Gold Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Penta Gold Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Penta Gold Ltd is ₹80.10 Cr. as of 02 Nov ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Penta Gold Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Penta Gold Ltd is 0 and 0.19 as of 02 Nov ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Penta Gold Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Penta Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Penta Gold Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Nov ‘22

What is the CAGR of Penta Gold Ltd?

Penta Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.19%, 3 Years at -64.65%, 1 Year at -88.51%, 6 Month at -50.00%, 3 Month at -13.86% and 1 Month at -7.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Penta Gold Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Penta Gold Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Penta Gold Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.