Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.5
Op profit growth
299.67
EBIT growth
-61.1
Net profit growth
-98.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.6
0.11
EBIT margin
3.1
2.19
Net profit margin
0.04
0.68
RoCE
2.92
RoNW
0.04
RoA
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.06
3.01
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.01
2.93
Book value per share
29.68
29.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
1,565
10.59
P/CEPS
-7,216.75
10.86
P/B
3.16
1.07
EV/EBIDTA
49.07
12.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-78.74
-25.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
371.87
Inventory days
634.63
Creditor days
-651.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.08
-1.69
Net debt / equity
3.13
3.01
Net debt / op. profit
48.26
184.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.95
-98.32
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.09
Other costs
-0.28
-1.47
No Record Found
