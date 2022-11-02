iifl-logo
Penta Gold Ltd Key Ratios

62.95
(0%)
Nov 2, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.5

Op profit growth

299.67

EBIT growth

-61.1

Net profit growth

-98.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.6

0.11

EBIT margin

3.1

2.19

Net profit margin

0.04

0.68

RoCE

2.92

RoNW

0.04

RoA

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.06

3.01

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.01

2.93

Book value per share

29.68

29.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

1,565

10.59

P/CEPS

-7,216.75

10.86

P/B

3.16

1.07

EV/EBIDTA

49.07

12.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-78.74

-25.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

371.87

Inventory days

634.63

Creditor days

-651.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.08

-1.69

Net debt / equity

3.13

3.01

Net debt / op. profit

48.26

184.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.95

-98.32

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.09

Other costs

-0.28

-1.47

