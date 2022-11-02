Penta Gold Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.73
12.73
12.73
9.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.09
24.97
21.13
8.43
Net Worth
37.82
37.7
33.86
17.56
Minority Interest
Debt
121.54
128.09
65.15
50.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
159.36
165.79
99.02
67.92
Fixed Assets
0.71
0.79
0.88
0.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
155.47
150.54
81.62
62.51
Inventories
262.29
270.19
76.67
46.21
Inventory Days
625.21
177.07
70.3
Sundry Debtors
161.52
150.5
39.94
19.97
Debtor Days
385.01
98.63
30.38
Other Current Assets
1.55
1.96
1.95
1.64
Sundry Creditors
-267.41
-270.11
-34.77
-4.05
Creditor Days
637.41
177.02
6.16
Other Current Liabilities
-2.47
-2
-2.17
-1.26
Cash
2.97
14.46
16.51
4.46
Total Assets
159.35
165.79
99.01
67.93
