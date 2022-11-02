iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Penta Gold Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.95
(0%)
Nov 2, 2022|10:17:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Penta Gold Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

153.12

556.92

239.9

225.79

yoy growth (%)

-72.5

132.14

6.24

Raw materials

-149.99

-547.6

-223.96

-215.1

As % of sales

97.95

98.32

93.35

95.26

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.52

-0.5

-0.55

As % of sales

0.15

0.09

0.21

0.24

Other costs

-0.31

-8.18

-8.29

-6.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.2

1.47

3.45

2.69

Operating profit

2.57

0.61

7.12

4.05

OPM

1.68

0.11

2.97

1.79

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

Interest expense

-4.37

-7.2

-5.14

-4.12

Other income

2.32

11.72

1.1

2.87

Profit before tax

0.43

5.03

2.96

2.66

Taxes

-0.3

-1.27

-1.26

-0.97

Tax rate

-70.56

-25.34

-42.59

-36.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.12

3.75

1.7

1.68

Exceptional items

0

0.07

-0.03

0

Net profit

0.11

3.83

1.66

1.68

yoy growth (%)

-96.89

130.13

-1.12

NPM

0.07

0.68

0.69

0.74

Penta Gold : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Penta Gold Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.