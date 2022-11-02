Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
153.12
556.92
239.9
225.79
yoy growth (%)
-72.5
132.14
6.24
Raw materials
-149.99
-547.6
-223.96
-215.1
As % of sales
97.95
98.32
93.35
95.26
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.52
-0.5
-0.55
As % of sales
0.15
0.09
0.21
0.24
Other costs
-0.31
-8.18
-8.29
-6.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.2
1.47
3.45
2.69
Operating profit
2.57
0.61
7.12
4.05
OPM
1.68
0.11
2.97
1.79
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Interest expense
-4.37
-7.2
-5.14
-4.12
Other income
2.32
11.72
1.1
2.87
Profit before tax
0.43
5.03
2.96
2.66
Taxes
-0.3
-1.27
-1.26
-0.97
Tax rate
-70.56
-25.34
-42.59
-36.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.12
3.75
1.7
1.68
Exceptional items
0
0.07
-0.03
0
Net profit
0.11
3.83
1.66
1.68
yoy growth (%)
-96.89
130.13
-1.12
NPM
0.07
0.68
0.69
0.74
