Penta Gold Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.43
5.03
2.96
2.66
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.3
-1.27
-1.26
-0.97
Working capital
-6.56
98.07
6.1
Other operating items
Operating
-6.52
101.72
7.67
Capital expenditure
0.02
-0.06
0.01
Free cash flow
-6.5
101.65
7.68
Equity raised
49.94
33.16
13.52
Investing
0.2
0
0
Financing
150.43
85.35
27.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
194.06
220.17
48.32
