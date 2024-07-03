Summary

Renaissance Global Ltd (Formerly known as Renaissance Jewellery Limited) has gained a respectable name in the business of design, manufacture and sale of studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery especially in the USA, which has always been a focal point, being the largest end market. The Company operate through 8 manufacturing units of which 6 units are located at SEEPZ-SEZ at Mumbai, 1 unit is located out of SEZ at Mumbai and one 100% EOU unit at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The Company has set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh in order to manufacture cost effective quality products. portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, bangles, etc. studded with polished diamonds and other precious stones. The company was originally incorporated on December 04,1989 as Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited and were engaged in the business and manufacture of jewellery. In the year 1995, Mr. Niranjan A. Shah and family acquired the entire shareholding of Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited. With effect from April 16, 1997 the Companys name was changed from Mayur Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited to Rinaissance Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited.With effect from April 1 1998, Sur Style Jewellery Private Limited (Sur Style) engaged in manufacture and export of studded jewellery was merged with company. On December 20, 2005, the Company was converted to a public limited company from private limited company and the name was changed to Renaissanc

