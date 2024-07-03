Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹173.7
Prev. Close₹172.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹172.55
Day's High₹175.15
Day's Low₹172.5
52 Week's High₹195.7
52 Week's Low₹87.4
Book Value₹64.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,670.38
P/E50.5
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.23
18.88
18.88
17.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
577.77
526.12
517.82
490.83
Net Worth
597
545
536.7
508.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,517.28
1,102.53
1,260.65
1,022.2
yoy growth (%)
37.61
-12.54
23.32
-7.1
Raw materials
-1,248.81
-901.59
-1,018.68
-832.25
As % of sales
82.3
81.77
80.8
81.41
Employee costs
-48.05
-30.42
-38.63
-39.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.24
28.76
43.77
43.5
Depreciation
-11.6
-10.8
-10.99
-7.8
Tax paid
-19.34
-6.47
-7.9
-8.3
Working capital
70.18
97.51
58.82
30.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.61
-12.54
23.32
-7.1
Op profit growth
20.76
-15.56
86.41
-22.2
EBIT growth
80.59
-28.57
2.91
13.26
Net profit growth
102.47
-39.58
6.28
0.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,107.11
2,236.56
2,189.81
2,031.24
2,501.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,107.11
2,236.56
2,189.81
2,031.24
2,501.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.84
6.12
18.92
16.12
8.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Niranjan A Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sumit N Shah
Non Executive Director
Hitesh M Shah
Executive Director
Neville R Tata
Independent Director
Veerkumar C Shah
Independent Director
Vishwas V Mehendale
Independent Director
Arun P Sathe
Independent Director
Madhavi S Pethe
Managing Director
Darshil Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishal Dhokar
Independent Director
Bijou Kurien
Additional Director
RUPAL DHIREN JHAVERI
Additional Director
Rahul Rama Narang
Summary
Renaissance Global Ltd (Formerly known as Renaissance Jewellery Limited) has gained a respectable name in the business of design, manufacture and sale of studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery especially in the USA, which has always been a focal point, being the largest end market. The Company operate through 8 manufacturing units of which 6 units are located at SEEPZ-SEZ at Mumbai, 1 unit is located out of SEZ at Mumbai and one 100% EOU unit at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The Company has set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh in order to manufacture cost effective quality products. portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, bangles, etc. studded with polished diamonds and other precious stones. The company was originally incorporated on December 04,1989 as Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited and were engaged in the business and manufacture of jewellery. In the year 1995, Mr. Niranjan A. Shah and family acquired the entire shareholding of Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited. With effect from April 16, 1997 the Companys name was changed from Mayur Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited to Rinaissance Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited.With effect from April 1 1998, Sur Style Jewellery Private Limited (Sur Style) engaged in manufacture and export of studded jewellery was merged with company. On December 20, 2005, the Company was converted to a public limited company from private limited company and the name was changed to Renaissanc
The Renaissance Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Renaissance Global Ltd is ₹1670.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Renaissance Global Ltd is 50.5 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Renaissance Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Renaissance Global Ltd is ₹87.4 and ₹195.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Renaissance Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.23%, 3 Years at -5.38%, 1 Year at 66.81%, 6 Month at 62.39%, 3 Month at 30.68% and 1 Month at -6.17%.
