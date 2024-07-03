iifl-logo-icon 1
Renaissance Global Ltd Share Price

173.49
(0.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:57 AM

  • Open173.7
  • Day's High175.15
  • 52 Wk High195.7
  • Prev. Close172.56
  • Day's Low172.5
  • 52 Wk Low 87.4
  • Turnover (lac)172.55
  • P/E50.5
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value64.48
  • EPS3.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,670.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Renaissance Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Renaissance Global Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Renaissance Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Renaissance Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:08 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.99%

Foreign: 6.98%

Indian: 51.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.88%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 40.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Renaissance Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.23

18.88

18.88

17.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

577.77

526.12

517.82

490.83

Net Worth

597

545

536.7

508.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,517.28

1,102.53

1,260.65

1,022.2

yoy growth (%)

37.61

-12.54

23.32

-7.1

Raw materials

-1,248.81

-901.59

-1,018.68

-832.25

As % of sales

82.3

81.77

80.8

81.41

Employee costs

-48.05

-30.42

-38.63

-39.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.24

28.76

43.77

43.5

Depreciation

-11.6

-10.8

-10.99

-7.8

Tax paid

-19.34

-6.47

-7.9

-8.3

Working capital

70.18

97.51

58.82

30.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.61

-12.54

23.32

-7.1

Op profit growth

20.76

-15.56

86.41

-22.2

EBIT growth

80.59

-28.57

2.91

13.26

Net profit growth

102.47

-39.58

6.28

0.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,107.11

2,236.56

2,189.81

2,031.24

2,501.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,107.11

2,236.56

2,189.81

2,031.24

2,501.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.84

6.12

18.92

16.12

8.31

Renaissance Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Renaissance Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Niranjan A Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sumit N Shah

Non Executive Director

Hitesh M Shah

Executive Director

Neville R Tata

Independent Director

Veerkumar C Shah

Independent Director

Vishwas V Mehendale

Independent Director

Arun P Sathe

Independent Director

Madhavi S Pethe

Managing Director

Darshil Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishal Dhokar

Independent Director

Bijou Kurien

Additional Director

RUPAL DHIREN JHAVERI

Additional Director

Rahul Rama Narang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Renaissance Global Ltd

Summary

Renaissance Global Ltd (Formerly known as Renaissance Jewellery Limited) has gained a respectable name in the business of design, manufacture and sale of studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery especially in the USA, which has always been a focal point, being the largest end market. The Company operate through 8 manufacturing units of which 6 units are located at SEEPZ-SEZ at Mumbai, 1 unit is located out of SEZ at Mumbai and one 100% EOU unit at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The Company has set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh in order to manufacture cost effective quality products. portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, bangles, etc. studded with polished diamonds and other precious stones. The company was originally incorporated on December 04,1989 as Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited and were engaged in the business and manufacture of jewellery. In the year 1995, Mr. Niranjan A. Shah and family acquired the entire shareholding of Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited. With effect from April 16, 1997 the Companys name was changed from Mayur Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited to Rinaissance Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited.With effect from April 1 1998, Sur Style Jewellery Private Limited (Sur Style) engaged in manufacture and export of studded jewellery was merged with company. On December 20, 2005, the Company was converted to a public limited company from private limited company and the name was changed to Renaissanc
Company FAQs

What is the Renaissance Global Ltd share price today?

The Renaissance Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Renaissance Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Renaissance Global Ltd is ₹1670.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Renaissance Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Renaissance Global Ltd is 50.5 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Renaissance Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Renaissance Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Renaissance Global Ltd is ₹87.4 and ₹195.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Renaissance Global Ltd?

Renaissance Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.23%, 3 Years at -5.38%, 1 Year at 66.81%, 6 Month at 62.39%, 3 Month at 30.68% and 1 Month at -6.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Renaissance Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Renaissance Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.83 %
Institutions - 0.88 %
Public - 40.29 %

