|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
Board Meeting scheduled on 20 Dec 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
Renaissance Global Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
Renaissance Global Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of equity shares on preferential basis upto 1,14,35,706 number of Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 150.00/- per equity share.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
Renaissance Global Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
Board Meeting scheduled on 5 Aug 2024
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
Board Meeting scheduled on 15 Jul 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
Renaissance Global Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31 2024 and to Consider the Recommendation of Dividend. Not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24, in view of need to conserve resources and to fund business growth.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
Renaissance Global Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended December 31 2023.
