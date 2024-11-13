Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attached file for further details. Please refer attached file for further Details (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attached file for further details The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, October 23, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the proposal for issue of equity shares on preferential basis upto 1,14,35,706 number of Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each at a price of Rs. 150.00/- per equity share. For further details please refer the attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Please refer attached file for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attached file for further details.

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31 2024 and to Consider the Recommendation of Dividend If any for the FY Ended March 31 2024. Please refer attached file for further details. Not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24, in view of need to conserve resources and to fund business growth. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024