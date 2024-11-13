iifl-logo-icon 1
Renaissance Global Ltd Board Meeting

188.54
(2.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Renaiss. Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Please refer attached file for further details.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attached file for further details. Please refer attached file for further Details (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attached file for further details The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, October 23, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the proposal for issue of equity shares on preferential basis upto 1,14,35,706 number of Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each at a price of Rs. 150.00/- per equity share. For further details please refer the attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Please refer attached file for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attached file for further details. Please refer attached file for further details.
Board Meeting5 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Please refer attached file for further details.
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Please refer attached file for further details.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31 2024 and to Consider the Recommendation of Dividend If any for the FY Ended March 31 2024. Please refer attached file for further details. Not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24, in view of need to conserve resources and to fund business growth. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Renaissance Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended December 31 2023. Please refer attached file for further details. Please find attached financial result for Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Renaiss. Global: Related News

No Record Found

