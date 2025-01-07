iifl-logo-icon 1
Renaissance Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

166.27
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:19:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,517.28

1,102.53

1,260.65

1,022.2

yoy growth (%)

37.61

-12.54

23.32

-7.1

Raw materials

-1,248.81

-901.59

-1,018.68

-832.25

As % of sales

82.3

81.77

80.8

81.41

Employee costs

-48.05

-30.42

-38.63

-39.65

As % of sales

3.16

2.75

3.06

3.87

Other costs

-163.28

-123.2

-147.31

-120.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.76

11.17

11.68

11.76

Operating profit

57.13

47.3

56.02

30.05

OPM

3.76

4.29

4.44

2.94

Depreciation

-11.6

-10.8

-10.99

-7.8

Interest expense

-11.69

-9.96

-10.44

-9.17

Other income

24.41

2.22

9.17

30.43

Profit before tax

58.24

28.76

43.77

43.5

Taxes

-19.34

-6.47

-7.9

-8.3

Tax rate

-33.2

-22.51

-18.05

-19.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38.9

22.28

35.87

35.2

Exceptional items

0

-3.07

-4.07

-5.28

Net profit

38.9

19.21

31.8

29.92

yoy growth (%)

102.47

-39.58

6.28

0.48

NPM

2.56

1.74

2.52

2.92

