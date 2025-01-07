Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,517.28
1,102.53
1,260.65
1,022.2
yoy growth (%)
37.61
-12.54
23.32
-7.1
Raw materials
-1,248.81
-901.59
-1,018.68
-832.25
As % of sales
82.3
81.77
80.8
81.41
Employee costs
-48.05
-30.42
-38.63
-39.65
As % of sales
3.16
2.75
3.06
3.87
Other costs
-163.28
-123.2
-147.31
-120.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.76
11.17
11.68
11.76
Operating profit
57.13
47.3
56.02
30.05
OPM
3.76
4.29
4.44
2.94
Depreciation
-11.6
-10.8
-10.99
-7.8
Interest expense
-11.69
-9.96
-10.44
-9.17
Other income
24.41
2.22
9.17
30.43
Profit before tax
58.24
28.76
43.77
43.5
Taxes
-19.34
-6.47
-7.9
-8.3
Tax rate
-33.2
-22.51
-18.05
-19.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
38.9
22.28
35.87
35.2
Exceptional items
0
-3.07
-4.07
-5.28
Net profit
38.9
19.21
31.8
29.92
yoy growth (%)
102.47
-39.58
6.28
0.48
NPM
2.56
1.74
2.52
2.92
