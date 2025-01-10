Renaissance Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.23
18.88
18.88
17.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
577.77
526.12
517.82
490.83
Net Worth
597
545
536.7
508.72
Minority Interest
Debt
346.3
264.54
302.01
227.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0.05
0.81
4.41
Total Liabilities
943.9
809.59
839.52
740.64
Fixed Assets
48.2
43.46
42.49
42.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.77
89.32
79.69
55.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.73
7.42
4.21
14.1
Networking Capital
745
611.45
678.28
566.83
Inventories
513.2
361.83
391.29
300.54
Inventory Days
94.12
99.49
Sundry Debtors
401.83
416.09
441.04
345.93
Debtor Days
106.09
114.52
Other Current Assets
62.54
48.1
80.55
87.93
Sundry Creditors
-223.66
-202.23
-226.9
-159.44
Creditor Days
54.58
52.78
Other Current Liabilities
-8.91
-12.34
-7.69
-8.13
Cash
36.19
57.93
34.85
61.82
Total Assets
943.89
809.58
839.52
740.63
