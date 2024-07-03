Renaissance Global Ltd Summary

Renaissance Global Ltd (Formerly known as Renaissance Jewellery Limited) has gained a respectable name in the business of design, manufacture and sale of studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery especially in the USA, which has always been a focal point, being the largest end market. The Company operate through 8 manufacturing units of which 6 units are located at SEEPZ-SEZ at Mumbai, 1 unit is located out of SEZ at Mumbai and one 100% EOU unit at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The Company has set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh in order to manufacture cost effective quality products. portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, bangles, etc. studded with polished diamonds and other precious stones. The company was originally incorporated on December 04,1989 as Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited and were engaged in the business and manufacture of jewellery. In the year 1995, Mr. Niranjan A. Shah and family acquired the entire shareholding of Mayur Gem and Jewellery Export Private Limited. With effect from April 16, 1997 the Companys name was changed from Mayur Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited to Rinaissance Gem & Jewellery Export Private Limited.With effect from April 1 1998, Sur Style Jewellery Private Limited (Sur Style) engaged in manufacture and export of studded jewellery was merged with company. On December 20, 2005, the Company was converted to a public limited company from private limited company and the name was changed to Renaissance Jewellery Limited.The company has engaged the business of manufacture and sale of studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery and are primarily focused on international markets including the USA. And also Studded jewellery products has marketed through retail stores operated by subsidiary company, Renaissance Retail Venture Private Limited (RRVPL).The company has been operated through three manufacturing units of which two units are located at SEEPZ-SEZ at Mumbai and one 100% EOU unit at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Besides, the subsidiary Renaissance Retail Venture Private Limited has a manufacturing facility at MIDC, Andheri for catering to the domestic retail market. Verigold Fine Jewellery Private Limited (Subsidiary) has a manufacturing facility for studded jewellery in SEEPZ-SEZ at Mumbai. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the financial year 2007-08, Company had two Indian subsidiaries i.e. Verigold Fine Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. (VFJPL) and Renaissance Retail Venture Pvt. Ltd. (RRVPL). The company disinvested its shares in RRVPL and acquired a 100% equity capital of Renaissance Jewellery New York, Inc. (RJNY). It acquired a 100% equity capital of L. J. Creations Pvt. Ltd. on April 15,2008.During the financial year 2008-09, two Indian subsidiaries of the Company i.e. Verigold Fine Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.(VFJPL) and L. J. Creations Pvt. Ltd got merged with the Company through the Scheme of amalgamation which became effective on March 30, 2009. And hence the Company had only one US subsidiary i.e. Renaissance Jewelery New York Inc. as on March 31, 2009.During the financial year 2009-10, Company had formed one subsidiary company viz. Verigold Jewellery (UK) Ltd. at London, United Kingdom to access & explore UK & European Market. Also the US based subsidiary, Renaissance Jewelry New York, Inc., entered into a Joint venture with Adrienne Designs, Santa Ana, California viz. Renaissance Adrienne LLC for distribution of gold chains & other Jewellery products. Hence as on March 31, 2010, Company had two foreign subsidiaries viz. Renaissance Jewelry New York, Inc. (RJNY) & Verigold Jewellery (UK) Ltd., London and one step-down subsidiary viz. Renaissance Adrienne LLC, California. The Company formed one subsidiary company viz. Verigold Jewellery (UK) Ltd. at London, United Kingdom to access & explore UK & European Market in FY 2009-10.During the financial year 2010-11, Company had acquired 100% equity of M/s. N. Kumar Diamond Exports Ltd., a company engaged in the business of import and export of cut and polished diamond along with its wholly owned subsidiary House Full International Ltd., the fastest growing Home retailers in India. As a result of this acquisition, both N. Kumar Diamond Exports Ltd. and House Full International Limited became the wholly owned direct subsidiary and indirect subsidiary respectively of the Company. The Companys maiden manufacturing project in Bangladesh was conceptualized during the financial year 2010-11 and as a result, a wholly owned Subsidiary viz., Renaissance Jewellery Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated on April 13, 2011 to set up the said project.During F.Y. 2011-12, the Company acquired 100% equity of M/s. Caro Fine Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. and a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Renaissance Jewellery Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in Bangladesh. The Company disinvested from M/s. Renaissance Realtors Private Limited, its step down subsidiary i.e. subsidiary of N. Kumar Diamond Exports Limited.The wholly owned subsidiary, Caro Fine Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. got merged with the Company during FY 2012-13, through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which resultantly was made effective on May 14, 2013 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. After closure of the financial Year, Company has disinvested from M/s. Renaissance Adrienne LLC, California, its step down subsidiary i.e. subsidiary of Renaissance Jewelry N.Y. Inc. The Company had ventured into a potent business of selling high-end Jewellery to an elite class in the domestic market, through a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), M/s. Aurelle Jewellery LLP, incorporated under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 by entering into LLP Agreement with Mr. Vikash Kanoi. Also the Renaissance Jewellery Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh has commenced its commercial production from April 1, 2013.During the financial year 2017-18, the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, House Full International Limited (HFIL) and N. Kumar Diamond Exports Limited (NKDEL) were merged with Renaissance Global Limited (RGL) (the Company) through the Scheme of Amalgamation approved by Board of Directors of the Company in August, 2017, with Appointed Date, April 1, 2017 and resulting to this, the said Scheme became effective on May 08, 2019. The name of Company was changed from Renaissance Jewellery Limited to Renaissance Global Limited effective on March 28, 2019. During the financial year 2021-22, Company through its wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai Verigold Jewellery DMCC (VJDMCC) incorporated a subsidiary and a step down subsidiary in USA namely Renaissance D2C Ventures Inc. and Renaissance FMI Inc., respectively. Besides, Renaissance Jewelry New York Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary in USA, has acquired the business of Everyday Elegance Jewelry (Everyday Elegance) and the Renaissance FMI Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has acquired the business (Asset Acquisition) of US based jewellery player Four Mine Inc. during FY 2021-22.Renaissance Jewellery Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company due to discontinuance of business operations/activities w.e.f. March 12, 2022 .