|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Oct 2024
|16 Nov 2024
|The Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3.30 p.m through video conferencing or other audiovisual means, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company for the Preferential Issue of shares. The Book Closure Dates from Monday, Saturday, November 09, 2024 to Saturday, November 16, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of EGM. Please refer attached file for further details. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2024) Please refer attached File for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)
