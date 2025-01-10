DIRECTORS REPORT

Dear Members,

The Directors take great pleasure in presenting the 35th report on the business and operations of your Company along with the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Your Company earned a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 273.86 million, as compared to PBT of Rs. 274.54 million in the previous year. Highlights of the financial performance (Standalone) are as follows:

(Rs. In Million) F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Total Income 13,960.77 13,548.11 Gross Profit 2,927.39 2,767.52 PBID 692.35 594.90 Less: Interest 294.20 197.59 Less: Depreciation 124.30 122.76 PBT 273.86 274.54 Provision for Tax 66.72 73.89 PAT 207.14 200.65

The consolidated revenue from operations of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs.21,071.13 million (P.Y. Rs. 22,365.63 million), a decrease of 5.79% on a year-on-year basis.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) down by 0.33% to Rs.1675.09 million (P.Y. Rs.1680.68 million). Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs.736 million (P.Y. Rs.878.08 million) lower by 16.18% on year-on-year basis. The detailed analysis of the Companys business is given in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report that forms part of this Annual Report.

DIVIDEND

In view of the strategic imperative to conserve resource and to fund business growth, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, your Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve Account.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (2) (e) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015), is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENTS

No material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred after the end of the financial year 2023-24 and till the date of this report.

SUBSIDIARIES

As on signing date of this report, your Company had following direct and indirect subsidiary companies:

Direct Subsidiary Companies:

1. Renaissance Jewelry New York Inc., USA

2. Verigold Jewellery (UK) Ltd., London

3. Verigold Jewelery FZCO (erstwhile Verigold Jewellery DMCC, Dubai)

Indirect (Step-down) Subsidiary Companies:

1. Renaissance Jewellery DMCC, Dubai (Subsidiary of Verigold Jewelery FZCO)

2. Jay Gems Inc., USA

(Subsidiary of Renaissance Jewelry New York Inc)

3. Essar Capital LLC, USA (Subsidiary of Jay Gems Inc., USA)

4. RD2C Ventures Inc USA (erstwhile Renaissance D2C Ventures Inc, USA)

(Subsidiary of Verigold Jewelery FZCO)

5. Renaissance FMI Inc., USA

(Subsidiary of RD2C Ventures Inc, USA)

6. Verigold Jewellery LLC Dubai (erstwhile Renaissance Jewellery LLC)

(Subsidiary of Renaissance Jewellery DMCC, Dubai)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS/REPORTS OF THE SUBSIDIARIES:

As on signing date of this Report, the Company has nine subsidiaries including three wholly owned direct subsidiary and six step- down subsidiaries. The Board of Directors of the Company reviewed the affairs of subsidiaries of the Company. The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with the relevant Indian Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and forms an integral part of this Report.

Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiaries in the format prescribed i.e. Form AOC-1, (Pursuant to first Proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) has been attached separately to this Annual Report. The Company will make available the accounts of subsidiaries to any member of the Company on request.

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

In accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013 and Accounting Standards AS-110 prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiary is provided in this Annual Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

Allotment of equity shares on preferential basis

During the year under review, the Preferential Allotment Committee, consisting Mr. Hitesh Shah, Mr. Neville Tata and Mr. Darshil Shah, had issued and allotted 17,34,232 (Seventeen Lakhs Thirty Four Thousand Two Hundred and Thirty Two only) equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.2 each, at a price of Rs.100.19 per equity share (including premium of Rs.98.19), for a consideration discharged other than cash (being swap of 19% shares of Renaissance FMI Inc., USA ("RFMI"), an overseas step down subsidiary of the Company) towards payment of the total purchase consideration of Rs.17,37,59,311 (Rupees Seventeen Crore Thirty Seven Lakhs Fifty Nine Thousand Three Hundred & Eleven only), payable by the Company to Minority shareholders of Renaissance FMI Inc., USA ("RFMI").

As a result of above mentioned allotment of equity shares on preferential basis, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital increased from Rs.18,87,94,400 (comprising 9,43,97,200 equity shares of Rs.2 each) to Rs.19,22,62,864 (comprising 9,61,31,432 equity shares of Rs.2 each). The equity shares so allotted rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Authorised Share Capital of the Company

As on March 31,2024, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs.98,70,00,000 ( Rupees Ninety Eight Crore Seventy Lakh Only) divided into 44,35,00,000/- (Forty Four Crores Thirty Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each and 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) 0% optionally convertible or redeemable non-cumulative preference share of Rs.10/- each.

RGL- Employees Stock Option Plan 2021 (RGL ESOP 2021)

During the financial year 2021-22, the Company had introduced and implemented the RGL Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 (RGL ESOP 2021/Scheme) to create, grant, offer, issue and allot at any time in one or more tranches such number of stock options not exceeding 5,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each, convertible into Equity Shares of the Company ("Options")

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee empowered to act as the Compensation Committee and to formulate detailed terms and conditions of the RGL ESOP 2021 and to administer and supervise the same.

Consequent to the Sub-division/Stock split of shares, all the then outstanding options granted under the stock option plan have been adjusted as per ratio of Sub-division/Stock split of shares.

Pursuant to Sub-division/Stock split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- on July 20, 2022, the size of the RGL ESOP 2021 has been revised to 25,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.2 each, convertible into Equity Shares of the Company ("Options") and accordingly exercise price has been adjusted to Rs.110/- from Rs.550/- per option.

The maximum number of options to be granted per employee per grant and in aggregate shall not exceed 25,00,000 (Twenty Five Lakhs).

The maximum number of Options under RGL ESOP 2021 that may be granted to each eligible employee shall vary depending upon the grade, however the same shall not be equal to or exceeding the number of Shares equivalent to one per cent (01%) of the Issued Capital of the Company, per eligible Employee in any year and in aggregate.

The specific employees to whom the Options would be granted and their eligibility criteria would be determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at its sole discretion.

Options granted under RGL ESOP 2021 would be vested as per vesting tranches after the completion of 1 (one) year from the date of grant of such Options.

During the financial year under review, your Company has not granted any options to any employee.

After the end of financial year, your Company has granted 3,59,562 options of equity shares of face value of Rs.2 each to the eligible employees under RGL ESOP 2021 on May 28, 2024.

The ESOP 2021 are in line with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021, A certificate from the Secretarial Auditor of the Company that these Schemes are implemented in accordance with the SBEB and Sweat Equity Regulations 2021 and the resolutions passed by the members would be placed before the members at the ensuing AGM and a copies of the same shall be available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.

The applicable disclosures as on March 31, 2024, as stipulated under SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 read with the SEBI circular CIR /CFD/POLICYCELL /2/2015 dated June 16, 2015 and Rule 12 (9) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, are made available on the website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.

• Issue of equity shares with differential rights

During the financial year under review, there was no issue of equity shares with differential rights in terms of Rule 4 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

• Issue of sweat equity shares

During the financial year under review, there was no issue of sweat equity shares as provided in rule 8 (13) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

LISTING

Post preferential issue of equity shares, 9,61,31,432 Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company has paid the applicable listing fees to these Stock Exchanges for the financial year 2024-25. The Companys shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form and the Company has established connectivity with both the depositories, i.e. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) & National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

Your Company has fully complied with the Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular - Cir/ISD/3/2011, dated June 17, 2011 by achieving 100% of promoters and promoter groups shareholding in dematerialized form. Therefore, the securities of Company are traded in the normal segment of the Exchanges.

AWARDS/RECOGNITION

Your Company has always strived for the best quality and designs adhering necessary Ethical Standards. The Company has been consistently receiving recognition by various Trade Organizations and Councils, for its performance and achievements. After the close of financial year under review but as on date of this report, the Company has received GJEPC Award for being Countrys largest exporter of Silver Jewellery for the year 2022-23.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Company has taken appropriate steps and measures to comply with all the applicable provisions of Regulation 17 to 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

A separate report on Corporate Governance, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with certificates of Practicing Company Secretary of the Company, forms an integral part of this Annual Report. A certificate from the Managing Director and CFO of the Company confirming internal controls and checks pertaining to financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 was placed before the Board of Directors and the Board has noted the same.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In conformity with the provisions of Regulation 34 (2) (c) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the cash flow statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed hereto.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As per the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is compliant of the requirement of having at least 50% of the total number of Directors as Non- Executive Directors and one lady director on the Board of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149(10), and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board, the members at their 30th Annual General Meeting held on August 07, 2019, by passing special resolutions, had re-appointed Mr. Veerkumar C. Shah, Mr. Vishwas V. Mehendale, Mr. Arun P. Sathe and Mrs. Madhavi S. Pethe as Independent Directors on the Board of the Company, for a further period of 5 (five) years to hold the office up to conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting proposed to be held in 2024.

These Independent Directors are completing their two terms of 5 years each and hence in accordance with the provision of Section 149(10), these directors will be replaced by the new Independent Directors to be appointed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

After the closure of financial year 2023-24, in view of completion of 10 years term as an independent director and other personal commitments, Mr. Veerkumar C. Shah (DIN - 00129379), Independent Director, vide his letter dated July 08, 2024, has tendered his resignation as Independent Director from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f close of business hours on July 08, 2024, and also stepped down as the Chairman of Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee and as a member of Risk Management Committee.

Consequently, the Board of Directors through circular resolution on July 15, 2024, on the recommendation made by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, has appointed Mr. Deepak Chindarkar (DIN: 03573562) as an additional director designated as an NonExecutive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to shareholders approval at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 05, 2024, on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have approved the appointment of Mrs. Rupal D. Jhaveri (DIN:00910968), and Mr. Rahul Rama Narang (DIN: 00029995) as Additional Directors designated as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, subject to shareholders approval at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Darshil Shah (DIN: 08030313), Executive Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered himself for reappointment.

Brief resume of the Directors proposed to be appointment /re-appointed, nature of their expertise in specific functional areas and names of companies in which they hold Directorships and Membership/ Chairmanship of Board Committees, as stipulated under Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting forming part of this Annual Report.

As on date of this Report, the Board consists of eight Directors comprising one Non-Executive Chairman, four Independent Directors and three Executive Directors. Out of four independent directors one is lady independent director. The composition of the Board represents an optimal mix of professionalism, knowledge and experience and enables the Board to discharge its responsibilities and provide effective leadership to the business.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the following are whole-time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024:

1. Mr. Hitesh Shah - Managing Director

2. Mr. Vishal Dhokar - Company Secretary

3. Mr. Dilip Joshi - Chief Financial Officer

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Company has received declarations from all new Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (1) (b) and Regulation 25 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to provision of Regulation 17A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, none of the Non-Executive Directors serve as an Independent Directors on the Board of more than seven listed Companies and none of the Executive Directors serve as an Independent Director on the Board of any listed Company.

Independent directors databank registration:

Pursuant to a notification dated October 22, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, all Independent directors of the Company have registered themselves with online databank for Independent Directors maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA).

Online Proficiency Self-Assessment Test:

Pursuant to the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Fifth Amendment Rules, 2020, based on the experience of more than three years as on the date of inclusion of their names in the Independent directors databank, Mr. Bijou Kurien, Mr. Deepak Chindarkar and Mrs. Rupal Jhaveri, the Independent directors of the Company were exempted from appearing for the proficiency self-assessment test notified under sub-section (1) of section 150 of the Act and rules made thereunder. Since Mr. Rahul Rama Narang has recently registered himself in the databank he will be completing this test in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provision of Section 134(3) (p) read with Rule 8(4) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and part D of Schedule II of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has devised a criteria for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors.

The Independent Directors and Non-Independent Directors at their respective meetings evaluated performance of fellow directors based on factors like leadership quality, attitude, initiatives and responsibility undertaken, decision making, commitment and achievements during the financial year under review.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In accordance with the Clause VII of Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on April 30, 2023 without the attendance of Non-Independent directors and members of the management.

At this meeting the Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors including Non-Executive Chairman and Managing Director and the Board as a whole.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has formulated Familiarisation Program to familiarise the Independent Directors with the Company and its business. The details of the program and related matters are posted on the website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The policy on nomination and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management has been formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with the applicable rules thereto and Regulation 19 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

This policy lays down the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of directors and evaluation of Independent Director and the Board. This policy also includes the Policy on Board diversity. The said Nomination and Remuneration policy is posted on the website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.

POLICY ON DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

The Board of Directors has adopted Dividend Distribution Policy in terms of the requirements of Listing Regulations. The Policy is available on the website of the Company at www.renaissanceglobal.com.

DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY RELATIONSHIP

There was no pecuniary relationship or transactions of the Non-Executive Independent Directors vis-a-vis the Company during the year under review. Also, no payment, except sitting fees, was made to any of the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company. No convertible instruments are held by any of the Non-Executive Directors.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required under provisions of Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors hereby state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) selected accounting policies were applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities to the best of the Directors knowledge and ability;

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) internal financial controls to be followed by the Company have been laid down and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and

f) proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act read with rules thereunder, the Members at the 34th AGM held on August 10, 2023, had reappointment of M/s Chaturvedi and Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 101720W/W100355) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from the conclusion of the 34th AGM until the conclusion of the 39th AGM to be held in the year 2028.

M/s Chaturvedi and Shah LLP has provided their consent and a certificate of their eligibility under sections 139 and 141 of the Act and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 for their continuance as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the FY2024-25. In terms of the Listing Regulations, the Auditors have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

During the year, the statutory auditors have confirmed that they satisfy the independence criteria required under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Statutory Auditors Report for FY 2023-24 on the financial statement of the Company forms part of this Annual Report. The Statutory Auditors report on the financial statements for FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso to Section 143(12) of the Act. The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments by the Board.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

In accordance with provisions of Sections 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s J. K. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai was Internal Auditors of the Company for conducting Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, pursuant to the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 105146W/W100621) Mumbai as Internal Auditors of the Company in place of M/s. J. K. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants for conducting Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Internal Auditors independently evaluate the internal controls, adherence to and compliance with the procedures, guidelines and statutory requirements. The Audit Committee of Board periodically reviews the reports of the internal auditors and corrective actions taken by the Management with regard thereto.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

In accordance with provisions of Sections 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s V.V. Chakradeo & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith as Annexure - I forming part of this Directors Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the Audit Committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS SPECIFIED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UNDER SECTION 148 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The provisions relating to maintenance of Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS INSURANCE (D&O)

As per the requirements of Regulation 25(10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has taken Directors and Officers Insurance (D&O) for all its Directors.

DEPOSITS

There was no deposit accepted by the Company within the meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and Rules made there under. During the financial year under review, the Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposit under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under and therefore, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the date of the Balance Sheet.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Following is the information required under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for the year ended March 31, 2024.

a) Conservation of Energy:

The Company continued energy conservation measures during the year. It has constantly monitored power usage and running hours on day to day basis, thereby resulting in best utilization of energy. The office and industrial rooms are fitted with energy saving technologies to preserve energy in the long term.

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Air Curtains have been installed in manufacturing facilities where doors must remain open for operational purpose. The air conditioning effect is maintained by these Air Curtains, which also results in a reduced amount of electricity usage. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy During the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the Company has made significant strides towards sustainable energy practices. In 2022-23, more than 57% of our power consumption was sourced from solar power plants, resulting in substantial savings compared to conventional energy sources. Building on this momentum, in 2023-24, we opted for the Green Power Tariff under the Switch to Green initiative, ensuring that 70% of our total power consumption comes from renewable sources such as solar and wind mill power. These initiatives underscore our commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation, and responsible energy consumption practices. (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments Corpus for installing air curtains and LEDs is Rs. 1,00,000/- approximately.

b) Technology Absorption:

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption The Company continuously monitors and keep track of technological up gradation in the field of Jewellery manufacturing and the same are reviewed and considered for implementation. Your Company continued its focus on quality up-gradation and product enhancements. (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution a. Enhanced productivity & reduction in production time b. Total traceability of each piece during entire manufacturing process through customized software c. Reduction in re-work & rejection in manufacturing. d. Enhancement of product spectrum e. Improvement in quality of existing products. (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of FY) (a) the details of technology imported; (b) the year of import; NA (c) whether technology been fully absorbed; (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place & reasons thereof; and (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development As per the established Accounting Policy expenditure incurred on Research & Development remains merged with the respective heads.

c) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

(Rs. In Lakh) FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Foreign Exchange Earnings 1,32,292.20 1,28,279.93 Foreign Exchange Outgo 69,991.75 51,978.84

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, all related party transactions and subsequent material modifications are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions, which are repetitive in nature. A statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis.

During the year under review, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions, material modifications and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board is posted on the Companys website www.renaissanceglobal.com.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to the related party disclosures sets out in the financial statements of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company has established the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) which has formulated and recommended to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the Board. The said CSR Policy is posted on the Companys website www.renaissanceglobal.com.

The Company has identified four focus areas of engagement which are as under:

Medical, Health Care and Social Welfare: Affordable solutions for healthcare and social welfare through improved access, health awareness.

Educational: Access to quality education, training and skill enhancement.

Humanitarian: Creating sustainable livelihood, addressing poverty, hunger and malnutrition.

Environmental, Animal Welfare, Cultural and Religious: ensuring environmental sustainability, ecological balance, animal welfare, conservation of natural resources and protection of national heritage, art and culture and religion.

As required under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Annual Report on CSR activities is enclosed herewith as Annexure - II forming part of this Directors Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors has adopted Risk Management Policy for the Company which provides for identification, assessment and control of risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

The Management, through a properly defined framework in terms of the aforesaid policy identifies, monitors, controls and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

The Audit Committee and the Board periodically discuss the significant business risks identified by the Management and review the measures taken for their mitigation.

INVESTOR RELATIONS (IR)

The Company also continuously strives for excellence in its Investor Relations ("IR") engagement with International and Domestic investors through structured conference calls and periodic investor/analyst interactions like individual Meetings, participation in investor conferences, quarterly earnings calls, and analyst meet from time to time. The management of the Company has participated in several investors meets organized by CDR India (IR Agency), during the year. A large majority of these meetings were virtual and efforts were made to ensure that these virtual meetings were conducted in the most productive manner. The critical information about the Company is made available to all the investors, by uploading all such information on the Companys website www.renaissanceglobal.com.

The Company has designated the email-id "investors@renaissanceglobal.com", exclusively for the service of investors.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Companys most valuable assets are its employees, and the Company has fostered a healthy and productive work environment that promotes excellence. Your company has implemented a scalable requirement and human resource management process, allowing it to recruit and retain high-caliber personnel. The company continually invests in educating employees in latest cutting- edge technologies.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMMITTEE

As per the requirement of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, (POSH) your Company has a robust mechanism in place to redress the complaints reported under this Act. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under POSH.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) composed of internal members and an external member who has extensive experience in the relevant field. The said Committee meets regularly and takes up programs to spread awareness and educate employees about prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace.

Following is the status of sexual harassment complaints during the financial year under review:

Sr. No. Particulars No of Complaints 1 Number of complaints filed during the financial year 0 2 Number of complaints disposed of during the financial year 0 3 Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year. 0

*One case pertaining to FY 2022-23 is pending for resolution in Honble Industrial Court, Mumbai.

Disclosure of Certain type of Agreements binding listed entity:

Pursuant to Regulation 30A(2) of SEBI Listing Regulations, there is no agreement impacting the management or control of the Company or imposing any restrictions or create any liability upon the Company.

Investor Calls:

Company conducts calls/meetings with investors after declaration of quarterly financial results, to brief them on the performance of the Company. These calls are attended by the Chairman, MD & Executive Director. Transcript & audio recordings of such calls is uploaded on website as well as filed with the Stock Exchanges.

OTHER DISCLOSURES CSR Committee

Upto August 05, 2024, the CSR Committee comprises of Mr. Hitesh M. Shah as Chairman, Mr. Darshil A. Shah and Dr. Madhavi Pethe, as other members.

W.e.f August 05, 2024, the CSR Committee comprises of Mr. Hitesh M. Shah as Chairman, Mr. Darshil Shah and Mrs. Rupal D. Jhaveri, as other members of the Committee.

Audit Committee

Upto August 05, 2024, the Audit Committee comprises of Independent Directors namely Mr. Veerkumar C. Shah (upto July 08, 2024), Mr. Deepak Chindarkar (w.e.f July 15,2024), Mr. Bijou Kurien and Mr. Vishwas V. Mehendale, as other members.

W.e.f August 05, 2024, the Audit Committee comprises of Independent Directors namely Mr. Deepak Chindarkar as Chairman, Mr. Bijou Kurien and Mrs. Rupal D. Jhaveri, as other members of the Committee.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Meetings of the Board

Four meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year under review. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance enclosed in this Annual Report.

Particulars of Loans given, Investments made, Guarantees given and Securities provided

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilised by the recipient are provided in the Standalone Financial Statement

Compliance by Large Corporate

As on March 31, 2024, Your Company does not fall under the category of large corporate, as defined under SEBI vide its circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2023/172 dated October 19, 2023, as such no disclosure is required in this regard.

Particulars of Employees

The disclosure pursuant to Section 197(12) read with rule 5(1) and 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of the Annexure - III enclosed with this Directors Report.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards on Board and General Meetings

During the Financial Year, your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Annual Return (Form MGT-7)

A copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 shall be placed on the Companys website www.renaissanceglobal.com. By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Boards report.

Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

In terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, there is no unclaimed or unpaid Dividend due for remittance in the financial year 2024-25 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government. For the unclaimed dividend relating to other financial years and the respective IEPF Transfer due dates, please refer the statement of IEPF transfer provided in Report on Corporate Governance.

During the financial year under review, the Company has transferred unclaimed dividend FY 2015-16 amounting to Rs.68,708/-, to the IEPF.

Transfer of Equity Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Suspense Account

With the transfer of 2785 shares during the financial year under review to the IEPF, a total of 37,650 (post split) shares of the Company were lying in the Demat A/c of the IEPF Authority, Concerned Shareholders may still claim the shares or apply for refund to the IEPF Authority in Web Form No. IEPF-5 available on www.iepf.gov.in.

The voting rights on shares transferred to the IEPF Authority shall remain frozen until the rightful owner claims the shares. The shares held in such DEMAT account shall not be transferred or dealt with in any manner whatsoever except for the purposes of transferring the shares back to the claimant as and when he/she approaches the Authority. All benefits except rights issue accruing on such shares e.g. bonus shares, split, consolidation, fraction shares etc., shall also be credited to such DEMAT account.

Any dividend declared on such shares shall be credited to the IEPF Fund.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)

Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate the inclusion of the BRSR as part of the Annual Report for the top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalization.

The aforementioned provision became applicable to the Company starting from the financial year 2019-20, when the Company was among the top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalization. From FY 2021-22, the Company no longer falls within the top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalization. However, pursuant to sub-regulation 2A of Regulation 3 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this requirement of BRSR continues to remain applicable to the Company for a period of three consecutive years from the year such Company falls outside the applicable threshold i.e. FY 2021-22.

In compliance with the said Listing Regulations, we have integrated BRSR disclosures into our Annual Report.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

During the financial year, neither any application nor any proceeding is initiated against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Details of Significant and Material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

During the financial year under review, no order had been passed by the regulators/ courts or tribunals which have an effect on the going concern status of the company and its operations.

Environment, Health and Safety

The Company considers it is essential to protect the Earth and limited natural resources as well as the health and wellbeing of every person. The Company strives to achieve safety, health and environmental excellence in all aspects of its business activities.

Cyber Security

The Company has established requisite technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from external attack, damage or unauthorized access. The Company is conducting training programs for its employees at regular intervals to educate the employees on safe usage of the Companys networks, digital devices and data to prevent any data breaches involving unauthorized access or damage to the Companys data. The Information Technology Department of the Company is in a constant process of taking feedback from the employees and updating the cyber security protocols.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied due to risk of uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business, technological changes, exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India and which have an impact on our business activities or investments, the monetary and fiscal policies of India, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, the performance of the financial markets in India and globally and raw material availability and prices, demand & pricing in the Companys principal markets, and other incidental factors.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank the Companys customers, members, vendors and Bankers for their continued support during the year. Your Directors also wish to thank the Government of India and its various agencies, the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, the Customs and Excise/ GST department, the Reserve Bank of India, the State Governments of Maharashtra, and other local Government Bodies for their support, and look forward to their continued support and co-operation in the future.

Your Directors also place on record their appreciation for the excellent contribution made by all Employees of the Company through their commitment, competence, co-operation and diligence to duty in achieving consistent growth for the Company.

Your Directors also place on record their heartfelt appreciation to the retiring independent directors for their invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication throughout their tenure as an Independent Director of our company. We sincerely appreciate them for their outstanding service and wish them good health and happiness in future.