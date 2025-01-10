Independent Auditors Report

To the Members of Renaissance Global Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Renaissance Global Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements as per the ICAIs Code of Ethics and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters (1) Existence and valuation of Inventories (as described in note no. 2.10 of the material accounting policies, and note no. 11 for details in standalone financial statements) The carrying value of Inventories of the Company is Rs. 51,320 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. The Companys Inventories mainly consist of gold, diamond & colour stone and silver at its plant location and offices, which are subject to risk of changes in the market value. Our audit procedures related to existence and valuation of Inventories included the following: The assessment of net realizable value of Inventories is based on estimates and judgements by the management in respect of, among others, the economic condition, sales forecast, marketability of products and the quality of gold and diamonds used to make jewellery products. • We evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls that the Company has in relation to safeguarding and physical verification of inventories including recording and reconciling physical verification of inventories. We concluded that existence and valuation of inventories as a key audit matter for our audit. • We evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of general IT controls and key application controls over the Companys IT systems including those relating to recording of inventory quantities on occurrence of each sale transaction, including access controls, controls over program changes, interfaces between different systems. • Participated in the physical verification of inventory conducted by the management. Evaluated the differences identified at the time of physical verification of inventories and it was noted that there were no major deviations found. • As the valuation of diamond and colour stone stock is technical in nature, we have relied on technical judgements of management supported by valuation from an independent valuer and quality report from from gemologist on sample basis.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements-Refer Note 51 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has no long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31,2024; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024.

iv (a) Management has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , and as disclosed in the notes to the account no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended March 31,2024.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in cases where the audit trail feature was enabled.

vii. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Registration No. 101720W/ W100355 Lalit R. Mhalsekar Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.103418 Date : May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24103418BKCRQZ2389

"ANNEXURE 1" to The Independent Auditors Report on the Financial statements of Renaissance Global Limited

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

1) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment and Right of use assets were physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us in respect of immovable properties disclosed as Property, Plant & Equipment and right of use assets (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favors of the lessee) in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and according to books of accounts and records examined by us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of Use assets and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to information & explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

2) a) As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of the inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventory, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of accounts.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and examination of books of accounts and other records produced before us, in our opinion quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with banks or financial institutions pursuant to terms of sanction letters for working capital limits secured by current assets are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit.

3) With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, during the year the Company has provided loans to Other Parties. The details of same are given below: -

Rs. In Lakhs Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others - - 441.21 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others - - 1,065.88 -

b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or given any security during the year. However, the company has granted loans to other parties and the terms and conditions of all loans provided are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the books of accounts and records examined by us in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, except for the instances mentioned below, there are no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

No of cases Principal amount overdue Interest overdue Total overdue 58 9,29,616 - 9,29,616

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, except for the items mentioned below, no other loans which had fallen due during the year have been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal or extension or by fresh loans granted to same parties Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Darshil Shah (Executive Director) - 87,50,000 -

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not granted any loans which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has granted loans to directors which is as per Employment policy of the Company for giving loan to Employees including directors in compliance with the requirements of Section 185. However, the Company has not provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

5) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public and hence the directive issued by Reserve Bank of India and relevant provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the companies (Acceptance of Deposits) rules, 2014 (as amended), the rules framed there under shall not apply. Accordingly, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of companys products/business activity. Accordingly reporting under Clause 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7) In respect of Statutory dues:

a) According to the records examined by us of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, outstanding as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we confirm that the following dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Paid Under Protest/ Deposit ( in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The KVAT Act 2003 VAT 78.93 78.93# F.Y. 2012-13 Commissioner Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax, Interest & Penalty 113.17 NIL F.Y 2004-05 Hon. Bombay High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax, Interest & Penalty 3.65 NIL F.Y 2010-11 Commissioner Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax, Interest & Penalty 488 NIL F.Y 2020-21 Commissioner Appeals

including bank guarantee Rs. 55.25 Lakhs

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the money raised by way of term loans have been applied prima facie for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and has complied with the requirements of section 42 and 62.

11) a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by us or by any other auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to information and explanation given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12) In our opinion, company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) 24, related party disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

14) a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

15) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act.

16) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

17) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of ongoing projects there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section 6 of section 135 of the Act.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Registration No. 101720W/ W100355 Lalit R. Mhalsekar Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No.103418 Date : May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24103418BKCRQZ2389

Annexure 2 referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" to the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Renaissance Global Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Renaissance Global Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.