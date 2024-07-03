iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajesh Exports Ltd Share Price

223.02
(-4.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open232.5
  • Day's High233.99
  • 52 Wk High379.7
  • Prev. Close232.68
  • Day's Low222.18
  • 52 Wk Low 224.87
  • Turnover (lac)1,280.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value171.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,584.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajesh Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

232.5

Prev. Close

232.68

Turnover(Lac.)

1,280.36

Day's High

233.99

Day's Low

222.18

52 Week's High

379.7

52 Week's Low

224.87

Book Value

171.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,584.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rajesh Exports Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Rajesh Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajesh Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.55%

Non-Promoter- 25.90%

Institutions: 25.90%

Non-Institutions: 19.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajesh Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.53

29.53

29.53

29.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,005.37

4,986.83

4,969.78

4,976.46

Net Worth

5,034.9

5,016.36

4,999.31

5,005.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,060.32

46,899.11

33,660.46

44,947.73

yoy growth (%)

-95.6

39.32

-25.11

16.48

Raw materials

-1,811.89

-46,235.86

-32,731.07

-44,106.37

As % of sales

87.94

98.58

97.23

98.12

Employee costs

-4.22

-6.09

-6.19

-6.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

103.62

435.81

488.4

486.05

Depreciation

-0.98

-1.13

-1.49

-1.84

Tax paid

-4.85

-32.59

-47.21

-24.71

Working capital

-106.52

-6,847.59

3,581.32

1,345.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.6

39.32

-25.11

16.48

Op profit growth

-62.86

-26.61

10.95

1.55

EBIT growth

-62.93

-29.37

9.8

2.33

Net profit growth

-75.5

-8.6

-4.36

-2.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,80,676.35

3,39,689.51

2,43,127.94

2,58,313.13

1,95,600.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,80,676.35

3,39,689.51

2,43,127.94

2,58,313.13

1,95,600.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

242

24.22

40.26

2.56

7.06

Rajesh Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajesh Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rajesh Mehta

Independent Director

Asha Mehta

Independent Director

Prashant Harjivandas Sagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Bhandari

Managing Director

Suresh Kumar

Non Executive Director

Joseph T D

Independent Director

B S Vasumathi

Non Executive Director

Tapan Mondal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajesh Exports Ltd

Summary

Rajesh Exports Limited (REL) is the worlds largest gold company and worlds only fully integrated entity across the entire value chain of gold from mining till its own retail brand. Rajesh Exports processes about 35% of gold produced in the world. The company is the largest refiner of gold in the world with a total capacity to refine 2,400 tons of precious metals per annum. Rajesh Exports ltd. is also the largest manufacturer of gold products in the world. Across its various manufacturing facilities Rajesh Exports has a total installed capacity to manufacture 400 tons of world class gold products per annum including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medallions and coins. The Company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products to bullion banks, central banks wholesale jewellery trade and retail jewellery trade. Rajesh Exports has set up 81 retail jewellery showrooms under the brand name of SHUBH Jewelers. Rajesh Exports has set up the worlds finest R&D facilities in Switzerland and in India for developing new designs and for evolving innovative manufacturing process for manufacture of world class gold products.Rajesh Exports Limited was incorporated on 1st February 1995. The Company made its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of securities to fund expansion of manufacturing facility in the year 1995 itself. After a year, in 1996, REL had successfully implemented the expansion plan. The Company planned to set up worlds largest manufact
Company FAQs

What is the Rajesh Exports Ltd share price today?

The Rajesh Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹223.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajesh Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajesh Exports Ltd is ₹6584.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajesh Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajesh Exports Ltd is 0 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajesh Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajesh Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajesh Exports Ltd is ₹224.87 and ₹379.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajesh Exports Ltd?

Rajesh Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.61%, 3 Years at -35.13%, 1 Year at -37.55%, 6 Month at -19.14%, 3 Month at -17.91% and 1 Month at -1.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajesh Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajesh Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.55 %
Institutions - 25.90 %
Public - 19.55 %

