Summary

Rajesh Exports Limited (REL) is the worlds largest gold company and worlds only fully integrated entity across the entire value chain of gold from mining till its own retail brand. Rajesh Exports processes about 35% of gold produced in the world. The company is the largest refiner of gold in the world with a total capacity to refine 2,400 tons of precious metals per annum. Rajesh Exports ltd. is also the largest manufacturer of gold products in the world. Across its various manufacturing facilities Rajesh Exports has a total installed capacity to manufacture 400 tons of world class gold products per annum including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medallions and coins. The Company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products to bullion banks, central banks wholesale jewellery trade and retail jewellery trade. Rajesh Exports has set up 81 retail jewellery showrooms under the brand name of SHUBH Jewelers. Rajesh Exports has set up the worlds finest R&D facilities in Switzerland and in India for developing new designs and for evolving innovative manufacturing process for manufacture of world class gold products.Rajesh Exports Limited was incorporated on 1st February 1995. The Company made its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of securities to fund expansion of manufacturing facility in the year 1995 itself. After a year, in 1996, REL had successfully implemented the expansion plan. The Company planned to set up worlds largest manufact

Read More