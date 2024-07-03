SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹232.5
Prev. Close₹232.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,280.36
Day's High₹233.99
Day's Low₹222.18
52 Week's High₹379.7
52 Week's Low₹224.87
Book Value₹171.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,584.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.53
29.53
29.53
29.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,005.37
4,986.83
4,969.78
4,976.46
Net Worth
5,034.9
5,016.36
4,999.31
5,005.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,060.32
46,899.11
33,660.46
44,947.73
yoy growth (%)
-95.6
39.32
-25.11
16.48
Raw materials
-1,811.89
-46,235.86
-32,731.07
-44,106.37
As % of sales
87.94
98.58
97.23
98.12
Employee costs
-4.22
-6.09
-6.19
-6.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
103.62
435.81
488.4
486.05
Depreciation
-0.98
-1.13
-1.49
-1.84
Tax paid
-4.85
-32.59
-47.21
-24.71
Working capital
-106.52
-6,847.59
3,581.32
1,345.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.6
39.32
-25.11
16.48
Op profit growth
-62.86
-26.61
10.95
1.55
EBIT growth
-62.93
-29.37
9.8
2.33
Net profit growth
-75.5
-8.6
-4.36
-2.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,80,676.35
3,39,689.51
2,43,127.94
2,58,313.13
1,95,600.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,80,676.35
3,39,689.51
2,43,127.94
2,58,313.13
1,95,600.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
242
24.22
40.26
2.56
7.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rajesh Mehta
Independent Director
Asha Mehta
Independent Director
Prashant Harjivandas Sagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Bhandari
Managing Director
Suresh Kumar
Non Executive Director
Joseph T D
Independent Director
B S Vasumathi
Non Executive Director
Tapan Mondal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajesh Exports Ltd
Summary
Rajesh Exports Limited (REL) is the worlds largest gold company and worlds only fully integrated entity across the entire value chain of gold from mining till its own retail brand. Rajesh Exports processes about 35% of gold produced in the world. The company is the largest refiner of gold in the world with a total capacity to refine 2,400 tons of precious metals per annum. Rajesh Exports ltd. is also the largest manufacturer of gold products in the world. Across its various manufacturing facilities Rajesh Exports has a total installed capacity to manufacture 400 tons of world class gold products per annum including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medallions and coins. The Company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products to bullion banks, central banks wholesale jewellery trade and retail jewellery trade. Rajesh Exports has set up 81 retail jewellery showrooms under the brand name of SHUBH Jewelers. Rajesh Exports has set up the worlds finest R&D facilities in Switzerland and in India for developing new designs and for evolving innovative manufacturing process for manufacture of world class gold products.Rajesh Exports Limited was incorporated on 1st February 1995. The Company made its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of securities to fund expansion of manufacturing facility in the year 1995 itself. After a year, in 1996, REL had successfully implemented the expansion plan. The Company planned to set up worlds largest manufact
Read More
The Rajesh Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹223.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajesh Exports Ltd is ₹6584.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajesh Exports Ltd is 0 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajesh Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajesh Exports Ltd is ₹224.87 and ₹379.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajesh Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.61%, 3 Years at -35.13%, 1 Year at -37.55%, 6 Month at -19.14%, 3 Month at -17.91% and 1 Month at -1.27%.
