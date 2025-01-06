Rajesh Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
103.62
435.81
488.4
486.05
Depreciation
-0.98
-1.13
-1.49
-1.84
Tax paid
-4.85
-32.59
-47.21
-24.71
Working capital
-106.52
-6,847.59
3,581.32
1,345.03
Other operating items
Operating
-8.73
-6,445.5
4,021.01
1,804.52
Capital expenditure
0.07
-3.33
0.33
0.93
Free cash flow
-8.65
-6,448.84
4,021.35
1,805.45
Equity raised
9,784.56
8,624.34
7,421.04
6,533.79
Investing
-82.29
1,872.36
-11.99
95.43
Financing
-220.7
-7,582.5
3,217.03
973.19
Dividends paid
0
0
29.52
32.47
Net in cash
9,472.91
-3,534.63
14,676.96
9,440.35
