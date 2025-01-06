iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajesh Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

223.02
(-4.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Exports Ltd

Rajesh Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

103.62

435.81

488.4

486.05

Depreciation

-0.98

-1.13

-1.49

-1.84

Tax paid

-4.85

-32.59

-47.21

-24.71

Working capital

-106.52

-6,847.59

3,581.32

1,345.03

Other operating items

Operating

-8.73

-6,445.5

4,021.01

1,804.52

Capital expenditure

0.07

-3.33

0.33

0.93

Free cash flow

-8.65

-6,448.84

4,021.35

1,805.45

Equity raised

9,784.56

8,624.34

7,421.04

6,533.79

Investing

-82.29

1,872.36

-11.99

95.43

Financing

-220.7

-7,582.5

3,217.03

973.19

Dividends paid

0

0

29.52

32.47

Net in cash

9,472.91

-3,534.63

14,676.96

9,440.35

Rajesh Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.