Rajesh Exports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,89,231.39
2,24,241.47
1,57,321.56
1,93,790.53
1,48,047.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,89,231.39
2,24,241.47
1,57,321.56
1,93,790.53
1,48,047.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.65
3.12
1.87
1.86
5.09
Total Income
1,89,269.03
2,24,244.59
1,57,323.43
1,93,792.38
1,48,052.6
Total Expenditure
1,88,835.07
2,23,068.76
1,56,373.29
1,93,135.03
1,47,005.89
PBIDT
433.96
1,175.83
950.14
657.35
1,046.71
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
433.96
1,175.83
950.14
657.35
1,046.71
Depreciation
53.22
74.36
68.22
67.84
54.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.65
35.2
11.88
36.73
57.99
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
367.1
1,066.26
870.04
552.78
934.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
367.1
1,066.26
870.04
552.78
934.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
367.1
1,066.26
870.04
552.78
934.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.43
36.11
29.47
18.72
31.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.53
29.53
29.53
29.53
29.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.22
0.52
0.6
0.33
0.7
PBDTM(%)
0.22
0.52
0.6
0.33
0.7
PATM(%)
0.19
0.47
0.55
0.28
0.63
