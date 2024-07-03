iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajesh Exports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

224.48
(-1.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,89,231.39

2,24,241.47

1,57,321.56

1,93,790.53

1,48,047.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,89,231.39

2,24,241.47

1,57,321.56

1,93,790.53

1,48,047.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.65

3.12

1.87

1.86

5.09

Total Income

1,89,269.03

2,24,244.59

1,57,323.43

1,93,792.38

1,48,052.6

Total Expenditure

1,88,835.07

2,23,068.76

1,56,373.29

1,93,135.03

1,47,005.89

PBIDT

433.96

1,175.83

950.14

657.35

1,046.71

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

433.96

1,175.83

950.14

657.35

1,046.71

Depreciation

53.22

74.36

68.22

67.84

54.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.65

35.2

11.88

36.73

57.99

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

367.1

1,066.26

870.04

552.78

934.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

367.1

1,066.26

870.04

552.78

934.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

367.1

1,066.26

870.04

552.78

934.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.43

36.11

29.47

18.72

31.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.53

29.53

29.53

29.53

29.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.22

0.52

0.6

0.33

0.7

PBDTM(%)

0.22

0.52

0.6

0.33

0.7

PATM(%)

0.19

0.47

0.55

0.28

0.63

Rajesh Exports: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.