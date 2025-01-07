Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,060.32
46,899.11
33,660.46
44,947.73
yoy growth (%)
-95.6
39.32
-25.11
16.48
Raw materials
-1,811.89
-46,235.86
-32,731.07
-44,106.37
As % of sales
87.94
98.58
97.23
98.12
Employee costs
-4.22
-6.09
-6.19
-6.61
As % of sales
0.2
0.01
0.01
0.01
Other costs
-3.71
-9.56
-40.72
-39.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.18
0.02
0.12
0.08
Operating profit
240.48
647.59
882.47
795.31
OPM
11.67
1.38
2.62
1.76
Depreciation
-0.98
-1.13
-1.49
-1.84
Interest expense
-136.98
-213.41
-430.83
-351.07
Other income
1.1
2.77
38.25
43.67
Profit before tax
103.62
435.81
488.4
486.05
Taxes
-4.85
-32.59
-47.21
-24.71
Tax rate
-4.68
-7.47
-9.66
-5.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
98.76
403.22
441.18
461.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
98.76
403.22
441.18
461.34
yoy growth (%)
-75.5
-8.6
-4.36
-2.93
NPM
4.79
0.85
1.31
1.02
