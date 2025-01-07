iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajesh Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

227
(1.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,060.32

46,899.11

33,660.46

44,947.73

yoy growth (%)

-95.6

39.32

-25.11

16.48

Raw materials

-1,811.89

-46,235.86

-32,731.07

-44,106.37

As % of sales

87.94

98.58

97.23

98.12

Employee costs

-4.22

-6.09

-6.19

-6.61

As % of sales

0.2

0.01

0.01

0.01

Other costs

-3.71

-9.56

-40.72

-39.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.18

0.02

0.12

0.08

Operating profit

240.48

647.59

882.47

795.31

OPM

11.67

1.38

2.62

1.76

Depreciation

-0.98

-1.13

-1.49

-1.84

Interest expense

-136.98

-213.41

-430.83

-351.07

Other income

1.1

2.77

38.25

43.67

Profit before tax

103.62

435.81

488.4

486.05

Taxes

-4.85

-32.59

-47.21

-24.71

Tax rate

-4.68

-7.47

-9.66

-5.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

98.76

403.22

441.18

461.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

98.76

403.22

441.18

461.34

yoy growth (%)

-75.5

-8.6

-4.36

-2.93

NPM

4.79

0.85

1.31

1.02

Rajesh Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.