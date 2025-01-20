Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.05
4.21
-22.48
46.58
Op profit growth
-27.44
-17.77
7.63
1.36
EBIT growth
-30.16
-21
8.37
2.56
Net profit growth
-29.93
-4.73
1.78
16.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.43
0.79
1
0.72
EBIT margin
0.4
0.75
1
0.71
Net profit margin
0.32
0.61
0.67
0.51
RoCE
8.55
10.64
13.65
16.56
RoNW
1.94
3.4
4.94
6.2
RoA
1.74
2.16
2.3
2.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
28.61
40.84
42.87
42.12
Dividend per share
1
1
1
1.1
Cash EPS
25.55
38.37
40.56
39.93
Book value per share
380.05
356.76
242.99
190.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.72
13.27
17.12
14.38
P/CEPS
18.72
14.12
18.1
15.17
P/B
1.25
1.51
3.02
3.17
EV/EBIDTA
11.62
2.89
8.18
4.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.33
2.61
Tax payout
-5.48
-4.39
-5.65
-4.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.89
12.42
8.76
7.46
Inventory days
8.6
6.06
2.8
1.62
Creditor days
-21.07
-24.31
-18.96
-17.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.27
-6.66
-3.49
-4.02
Net debt / equity
-0.09
-1.09
-0.8
-1.64
Net debt / op. profit
-0.91
-7.42
-3.05
-5.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.39
-98.93
-98.75
-99.12
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.07
-0.06
Other costs
-0.09
-0.18
-0.16
-0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.