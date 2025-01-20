iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajesh Exports Ltd Key Ratios

210
(0.35%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:44:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.05

4.21

-22.48

46.58

Op profit growth

-27.44

-17.77

7.63

1.36

EBIT growth

-30.16

-21

8.37

2.56

Net profit growth

-29.93

-4.73

1.78

16.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.43

0.79

1

0.72

EBIT margin

0.4

0.75

1

0.71

Net profit margin

0.32

0.61

0.67

0.51

RoCE

8.55

10.64

13.65

16.56

RoNW

1.94

3.4

4.94

6.2

RoA

1.74

2.16

2.3

2.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

28.61

40.84

42.87

42.12

Dividend per share

1

1

1

1.1

Cash EPS

25.55

38.37

40.56

39.93

Book value per share

380.05

356.76

242.99

190.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.72

13.27

17.12

14.38

P/CEPS

18.72

14.12

18.1

15.17

P/B

1.25

1.51

3.02

3.17

EV/EBIDTA

11.62

2.89

8.18

4.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

2.33

2.61

Tax payout

-5.48

-4.39

-5.65

-4.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.89

12.42

8.76

7.46

Inventory days

8.6

6.06

2.8

1.62

Creditor days

-21.07

-24.31

-18.96

-17.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.27

-6.66

-3.49

-4.02

Net debt / equity

-0.09

-1.09

-0.8

-1.64

Net debt / op. profit

-0.91

-7.42

-3.05

-5.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-99.39

-98.93

-98.75

-99.12

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.07

-0.06

Other costs

-0.09

-0.18

-0.16

-0.08

Rajesh Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajesh Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.