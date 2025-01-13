Rajesh Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.53
29.53
29.53
29.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,005.37
4,986.83
4,969.78
4,976.46
Net Worth
5,034.9
5,016.36
4,999.31
5,005.99
Minority Interest
Debt
654.25
624.22
625.79
701.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.69
3.76
4.13
4.19
Total Liabilities
5,692.84
5,644.34
5,629.23
5,711.9
Fixed Assets
58.66
59.29
59.98
62.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,590.03
2,553.75
2,553.7
2,509.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2,332
2,483.87
2,453.29
2,446.89
Inventories
384.48
377.94
392.76
339.64
Inventory Days
60.16
Sundry Debtors
2,500.71
3,990.51
4,894.32
4,562.64
Debtor Days
808.3
Other Current Assets
862
1,031.24
1,096.52
1,116.06
Sundry Creditors
-1,386.26
-2,891.35
-3,905.2
-3,549.35
Creditor Days
628.79
Other Current Liabilities
-28.93
-24.47
-25.11
-22.1
Cash
712.14
547.42
562.25
692.59
Total Assets
5,692.83
5,644.33
5,629.22
5,711.89
