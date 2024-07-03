Rajesh Exports Ltd Summary

Rajesh Exports Limited (REL) is the worlds largest gold company and worlds only fully integrated entity across the entire value chain of gold from mining till its own retail brand. Rajesh Exports processes about 35% of gold produced in the world. The company is the largest refiner of gold in the world with a total capacity to refine 2,400 tons of precious metals per annum. Rajesh Exports ltd. is also the largest manufacturer of gold products in the world. Across its various manufacturing facilities Rajesh Exports has a total installed capacity to manufacture 400 tons of world class gold products per annum including the finest plain and studded jewellery, medallions and coins. The Company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products to bullion banks, central banks wholesale jewellery trade and retail jewellery trade. Rajesh Exports has set up 81 retail jewellery showrooms under the brand name of SHUBH Jewelers. Rajesh Exports has set up the worlds finest R&D facilities in Switzerland and in India for developing new designs and for evolving innovative manufacturing process for manufacture of world class gold products.Rajesh Exports Limited was incorporated on 1st February 1995. The Company made its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of securities to fund expansion of manufacturing facility in the year 1995 itself. After a year, in 1996, REL had successfully implemented the expansion plan. The Company planned to set up worlds largest manufacturing facility in the year 1999 and lucratively completed the construction of the Worlds largest manufacturing facility in the year 2002. The commercial production of the company in new manufacturing facility was started in the year 2003. During the year 2004, REL had received an export order for a total value of 1090 million and also bagged another order worth of Rs 1850 million from Gold Star Jeweller. Rajesh Exports had completed II Phase of the Worlds largest gold jewellery manufacturing facility in the same year of 2004. The Company bagged Rs. 1320 (million) order from Excel Goldsmiths, UAE in the year of 2005. During the year 2005-06, REL awarded for outstanding performance in the Export of Plain Gold Jewellery by Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council and also received outstanding export performance in Gem and Jewellery sector by Karnataka Chamber of commerce and Industry, Bangalore. Oyzterbay had joined its hands with the company in the year 2006 for the business development. During the identical year of 2006, Rajesh Exports entered into realty market The Company won the Gold Trophy at the Niryat Shree & Niryat Bandhu Awards instituted by the Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIEO) for outstanding performance in Gems and Jewellery sector. The company also received FKCCIs Export Excellence Award for 2006-07. During the year 2007, REL had established branded national retail chain stores under the name of Laabh Jewellers. Rajesh Exports bagged an export order worth Rs. 286 crores of gold jewellery from M/s. Excel Goldsmiths, Sharjah in May of the year 2007. The Company launched nine international diamond brands during the year, and REL also launched SHUBH JEWELLERS during the year 2007-08. The Company bagged order worth Rs 5.34 billion of gold jewellery from Kuwait-based Lazorde Jewellery in April 2008. In 2010, Rajesh Exports sales crossed USD 4 billion. In 2012, the company launched its retail showrooms under the SHUBH Jewellers brand in Karnataka. In 2013, Rajesh Exports set up Indias largest gold refinery in the state of Uttaranchal, thereby becoming the only player across the value chain of gold in the world. In 2014, the company launched 80th SHUBH Jewellers showroom in the state of Karnataka.In 2015, Rajesh Exports acquired the worlds largest gold refinery Valcambi sa based in Switzerland for USD 400 million. Valcambi, the leader in precious metals refining, operates one of the worlds largest and most efficient integrated precious metals plants at Balerna, Switzerland. In 2015, Rajesh Exports sales crossed USD 8 billion. In 2016, Rajesh Exports sales crossed USD 24 billion. During the year, the company launched 81st jewellery showroom in the state of Karnataka.During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Rajesh Exports sales crossed USD 37 billion. During the year, the company entered the Global Fortune 500 list.On 19 May 2017, Rajesh Exports announced that it has procured a prestigious order for its products for a value of Rs 1140 crore. The order has been procured beating global completion from a well established and prestigious global while label importer from UAE.On 2 November 2017, Rajesh Exports announced that it has procured a prestigious order for its products for a value of Rs 634 crore. The order has been procured beating global completion from a well established and prestigious global while label importer from UAE. On 19 December 2017, Rajesh Exports announced receipt of export order for a value of Rs 878 crore from a well established and prestigious global white label importer from UAE. On 15 February 2018, Rajesh Exports announced receipt of a prestigious export order worth Rs 873 crore from a leading global white label importer from UAE.In 2019, the Company launched 82nd Jewellery Showroom in Karnataka.