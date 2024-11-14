iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajesh Exports Ltd Board Meeting

Rajesh Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Nov 202423 Nov 2024
Displaying letter received from Exchanges
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited quarterly results Sept 30 2024 Unaudited Results for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Stand Alone Unaudited Results June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Results FY ended 31/03/2024 Consolidated Audited Results March 31, 2024 Recommended no dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 20241 May 2024
Appointment of New Independent Director
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve unaudited quarterly results Dec 2023. Consolidated Unaudited Results for Dec 2023 Stand Alone Unaudited Results Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

