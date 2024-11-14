Board Meeting 23 Nov 2024 23 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited quarterly results Sept 30 2024 Unaudited Results for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Stand Alone Unaudited Results June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

RAJESH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Results FY ended 31/03/2024 Consolidated Audited Results March 31, 2024 Recommended no dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 1 May 2024

Appointment of New Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024