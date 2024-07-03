Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹425
Prev. Close₹424.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,877.1
Day's High₹428.7
Day's Low₹408.05
52 Week's High₹454.75
52 Week's Low₹143.55
Book Value₹29.79
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,406.9
P/E62.74
EPS6.78
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.36
21.79
21.79
22.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
261.19
250.38
218.38
223.19
Net Worth
282.55
272.17
240.17
245.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
216.05
162.09
122.01
138.42
yoy growth (%)
33.29
32.83
-11.84
4.98
Raw materials
-171.95
-127.14
-94.2
-110.41
As % of sales
79.59
78.44
77.2
79.76
Employee costs
-6.63
-4.61
-3.01
-2.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
42.02
25.53
13.95
13.32
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.95
-1.76
-1.84
Tax paid
-11.51
-6.48
-4.96
-4.53
Working capital
-3.07
-43.55
30.05
-12.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.29
32.83
-11.84
4.98
Op profit growth
56.81
77.34
14.13
-5.02
EBIT growth
64.44
80.14
3.02
-29.05
Net profit growth
60.24
111.95
2.17
-42.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
602.87
533.18
687.74
406
364.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
602.87
533.18
687.74
406
364.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.88
21.11
24.65
22.98
22.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rashesh M Bhansali
Managing Director
ANMOL BHANSALI RASHESH
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tulsi Rashesh Bhansali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pannkaj C Ghadiali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nipa Sheth Utpal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchi Shrinath Pandya
Reports by Goldiam International Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Rashesh Manhar Bhansali and Anmol Rashesh Bhansali, Goldiam International Limited started exports of cut and polished diamonds and of plain and studded gold jewellery in 1986. The company was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. Presently, the Company is operating into the business of manufacturing and export of Diamond studded Gold & Silver Jewellery.It undertakes jewellery-making in addition to diamond cutting and polishing. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bombay, in an exclusive 100% export-oriented zone. Some of its products are gold and diamond-studded rings, light-weight American cluster rings, cocktail rings, channel set bands, pendants, diamond and colour studded bracelets, earrings, etc.The company has started manufacturing Platinum Jewellery, which is expected to give far better returns and increase profitability. During the year 1999-2000, the company has registered a growth of 45% and hence the directors are happy to inform the company could achieve this due to its reputation earned in the international market over the years and continued quality control measures.The company has enhanced its export and value addition by introducing Invisual Setting in Diamond Jewellery and Princess Cut Diamond Grooving Machinery.Goldiam Jewels Ltd has become Subsidiary of Goldiam International Ltd during the month of February 2005 and this is as a consequence of companys stake in Goldiam Jewels which has risen to 50.05%.During year 200
The Goldiam International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldiam International Ltd is ₹4406.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goldiam International Ltd is 62.74 and 14.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldiam International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldiam International Ltd is ₹143.55 and ₹454.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goldiam International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.34%, 3 Years at 33.97%, 1 Year at 145.04%, 6 Month at 158.85%, 3 Month at 25.90% and 1 Month at 22.77%.
