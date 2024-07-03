Summary

Promoted by Rashesh Manhar Bhansali and Anmol Rashesh Bhansali, Goldiam International Limited started exports of cut and polished diamonds and of plain and studded gold jewellery in 1986. The company was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. Presently, the Company is operating into the business of manufacturing and export of Diamond studded Gold & Silver Jewellery.It undertakes jewellery-making in addition to diamond cutting and polishing. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bombay, in an exclusive 100% export-oriented zone. Some of its products are gold and diamond-studded rings, light-weight American cluster rings, cocktail rings, channel set bands, pendants, diamond and colour studded bracelets, earrings, etc.The company has started manufacturing Platinum Jewellery, which is expected to give far better returns and increase profitability. During the year 1999-2000, the company has registered a growth of 45% and hence the directors are happy to inform the company could achieve this due to its reputation earned in the international market over the years and continued quality control measures.The company has enhanced its export and value addition by introducing Invisual Setting in Diamond Jewellery and Princess Cut Diamond Grooving Machinery.Goldiam Jewels Ltd has become Subsidiary of Goldiam International Ltd during the month of February 2005 and this is as a consequence of companys stake in Goldiam Jewels which has risen to 50.05%.During year 200

