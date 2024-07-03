iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldiam International Ltd Share Price

412.65
(-2.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open425
  • Day's High428.7
  • 52 Wk High454.75
  • Prev. Close424.65
  • Day's Low408.05
  • 52 Wk Low 143.55
  • Turnover (lac)2,877.1
  • P/E62.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value29.79
  • EPS6.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,406.9
  • Div. Yield0.28
No Records Found

Goldiam International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

425

Prev. Close

424.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2,877.1

Day's High

428.7

Day's Low

408.05

52 Week's High

454.75

52 Week's Low

143.55

Book Value

29.79

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,406.9

P/E

62.74

EPS

6.78

Divi. Yield

0.28

Goldiam International Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Goldiam International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Goldiam International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.57%

Institutions: 0.57%

Non-Institutions: 36.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goldiam International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.36

21.79

21.79

22.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

261.19

250.38

218.38

223.19

Net Worth

282.55

272.17

240.17

245.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

216.05

162.09

122.01

138.42

yoy growth (%)

33.29

32.83

-11.84

4.98

Raw materials

-171.95

-127.14

-94.2

-110.41

As % of sales

79.59

78.44

77.2

79.76

Employee costs

-6.63

-4.61

-3.01

-2.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

42.02

25.53

13.95

13.32

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.95

-1.76

-1.84

Tax paid

-11.51

-6.48

-4.96

-4.53

Working capital

-3.07

-43.55

30.05

-12.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.29

32.83

-11.84

4.98

Op profit growth

56.81

77.34

14.13

-5.02

EBIT growth

64.44

80.14

3.02

-29.05

Net profit growth

60.24

111.95

2.17

-42.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

602.87

533.18

687.74

406

364.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

602.87

533.18

687.74

406

364.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.88

21.11

24.65

22.98

22.14

Goldiam International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goldiam International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rashesh M Bhansali

Managing Director

ANMOL BHANSALI RASHESH

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tulsi Rashesh Bhansali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pannkaj C Ghadiali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nipa Sheth Utpal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchi Shrinath Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goldiam International Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Rashesh Manhar Bhansali and Anmol Rashesh Bhansali, Goldiam International Limited started exports of cut and polished diamonds and of plain and studded gold jewellery in 1986. The company was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. Presently, the Company is operating into the business of manufacturing and export of Diamond studded Gold & Silver Jewellery.It undertakes jewellery-making in addition to diamond cutting and polishing. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bombay, in an exclusive 100% export-oriented zone. Some of its products are gold and diamond-studded rings, light-weight American cluster rings, cocktail rings, channel set bands, pendants, diamond and colour studded bracelets, earrings, etc.The company has started manufacturing Platinum Jewellery, which is expected to give far better returns and increase profitability. During the year 1999-2000, the company has registered a growth of 45% and hence the directors are happy to inform the company could achieve this due to its reputation earned in the international market over the years and continued quality control measures.The company has enhanced its export and value addition by introducing Invisual Setting in Diamond Jewellery and Princess Cut Diamond Grooving Machinery.Goldiam Jewels Ltd has become Subsidiary of Goldiam International Ltd during the month of February 2005 and this is as a consequence of companys stake in Goldiam Jewels which has risen to 50.05%.During year 200
Company FAQs

What is the Goldiam International Ltd share price today?

The Goldiam International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goldiam International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldiam International Ltd is ₹4406.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goldiam International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goldiam International Ltd is 62.74 and 14.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goldiam International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldiam International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldiam International Ltd is ₹143.55 and ₹454.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goldiam International Ltd?

Goldiam International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.34%, 3 Years at 33.97%, 1 Year at 145.04%, 6 Month at 158.85%, 3 Month at 25.90% and 1 Month at 22.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goldiam International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goldiam International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.32 %
Institutions - 0.57 %
Public - 36.11 %

