Goldiam International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.36
21.79
21.79
22.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
261.19
250.38
218.38
223.19
Net Worth
282.55
272.17
240.17
245.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0.55
0.57
0.56
10.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.66
0.53
2.47
0.88
Total Liabilities
283.76
273.27
243.2
256.35
Fixed Assets
24.45
25.41
27.1
27.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
99.89
105.47
111.44
173.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.9
0.25
1.82
0.01
Networking Capital
123.65
90.47
48.93
3.86
Inventories
48.24
28.97
30.02
18.1
Inventory Days
30.57
Sundry Debtors
145.08
136.68
67.75
33.25
Debtor Days
56.17
Other Current Assets
2
1.99
2.85
18.34
Sundry Creditors
-56.02
-68.69
-42.96
-60.5
Creditor Days
102.2
Other Current Liabilities
-15.65
-8.48
-8.73
-5.32
Cash
34.86
51.69
53.89
52.03
Total Assets
283.75
273.29
243.18
256.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.