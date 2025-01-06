iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldiam International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

416.05
(-2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldiam International Ltd

Goldiam Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

42.02

25.53

13.95

13.32

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.95

-1.76

-1.84

Tax paid

-11.51

-6.48

-4.96

-4.53

Working capital

-3.07

-43.55

30.05

-12.07

Other operating items

Operating

25.6

-26.46

37.27

-5.12

Capital expenditure

12.09

2.78

1.47

1.37

Free cash flow

37.69

-23.68

38.74

-3.75

Equity raised

402.86

398.24

399.22

353.92

Investing

25.57

23.12

-17.86

33.99

Financing

6.33

-6.78

-3.4

-8.03

Dividends paid

11.09

11.48

3.74

4.99

Net in cash

483.55

402.38

420.45

381.12

