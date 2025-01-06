Goldiam International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
42.02
25.53
13.95
13.32
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.95
-1.76
-1.84
Tax paid
-11.51
-6.48
-4.96
-4.53
Working capital
-3.07
-43.55
30.05
-12.07
Other operating items
Operating
25.6
-26.46
37.27
-5.12
Capital expenditure
12.09
2.78
1.47
1.37
Free cash flow
37.69
-23.68
38.74
-3.75
Equity raised
402.86
398.24
399.22
353.92
Investing
25.57
23.12
-17.86
33.99
Financing
6.33
-6.78
-3.4
-8.03
Dividends paid
11.09
11.48
3.74
4.99
Net in cash
483.55
402.38
420.45
381.12
