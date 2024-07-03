Goldiam International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
136.98
165.8
147.86
201.82
133.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
136.98
165.8
147.86
201.82
133.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.11
3.95
3.47
3.13
5.86
Total Income
141.09
169.75
151.33
204.95
139.28
Total Expenditure
106.45
135.56
123.92
161.2
106.04
PBIDT
34.63
34.19
27.41
43.76
33.24
Interest
0.1
0
-0.01
0.03
0.01
PBDT
34.53
34.19
27.42
43.73
33.23
Depreciation
1.51
1.47
1.68
1.66
1.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.04
9.89
6.99
10.01
8.63
Deferred Tax
0.86
0.79
0.99
-0.34
-0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
22.12
22.04
17.76
32.39
23.45
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0
-0.07
-0.07
0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.14
22.04
17.84
32.46
23.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.14
22.04
17.84
32.46
23.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.07
2.06
1.66
3.03
2.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
60
Equity
21.36
21.36
21.36
21.36
21.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.28
20.62
18.53
21.68
24.91
PBDTM(%)
25.2
20.62
18.54
21.66
24.9
PATM(%)
16.14
13.29
12.01
16.04
17.57
