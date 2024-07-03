iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldiam International Ltd Quarterly Results

485.1
(16.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

136.98

165.8

147.86

201.82

133.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

136.98

165.8

147.86

201.82

133.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.11

3.95

3.47

3.13

5.86

Total Income

141.09

169.75

151.33

204.95

139.28

Total Expenditure

106.45

135.56

123.92

161.2

106.04

PBIDT

34.63

34.19

27.41

43.76

33.24

Interest

0.1

0

-0.01

0.03

0.01

PBDT

34.53

34.19

27.42

43.73

33.23

Depreciation

1.51

1.47

1.68

1.66

1.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.04

9.89

6.99

10.01

8.63

Deferred Tax

0.86

0.79

0.99

-0.34

-0.3

Reported Profit After Tax

22.12

22.04

17.76

32.39

23.45

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0

-0.07

-0.07

0.07

Net Profit after Minority Interest

22.14

22.04

17.84

32.46

23.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.14

22.04

17.84

32.46

23.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.07

2.06

1.66

3.03

2.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

60

Equity

21.36

21.36

21.36

21.36

21.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.28

20.62

18.53

21.68

24.91

PBDTM(%)

25.2

20.62

18.54

21.66

24.9

PATM(%)

16.14

13.29

12.01

16.04

17.57

