|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
216.05
162.09
122.01
138.42
yoy growth (%)
33.29
32.83
-11.84
4.98
Raw materials
-171.95
-127.14
-94.2
-110.41
As % of sales
79.59
78.44
77.2
79.76
Employee costs
-6.63
-4.61
-3.01
-2.95
As % of sales
3.06
2.84
2.46
2.13
Other costs
-10.98
-13.44
-15.27
-16.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.08
8.29
12.51
12.07
Operating profit
26.47
16.88
9.52
8.34
OPM
12.25
10.41
7.8
6.02
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.95
-1.76
-1.84
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.11
-0.28
-0.49
Other income
17.53
10.71
6.47
7.32
Profit before tax
42.02
25.53
13.95
13.32
Taxes
-11.51
-6.48
-4.96
-4.53
Tax rate
-27.39
-25.41
-35.6
-34.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.51
19.04
8.98
8.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
30.51
19.04
8.98
8.79
yoy growth (%)
60.24
111.95
2.17
-42.61
NPM
14.12
11.74
7.36
6.35
