Goldiam International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

492.35
(18.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

216.05

162.09

122.01

138.42

yoy growth (%)

33.29

32.83

-11.84

4.98

Raw materials

-171.95

-127.14

-94.2

-110.41

As % of sales

79.59

78.44

77.2

79.76

Employee costs

-6.63

-4.61

-3.01

-2.95

As % of sales

3.06

2.84

2.46

2.13

Other costs

-10.98

-13.44

-15.27

-16.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.08

8.29

12.51

12.07

Operating profit

26.47

16.88

9.52

8.34

OPM

12.25

10.41

7.8

6.02

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.95

-1.76

-1.84

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.11

-0.28

-0.49

Other income

17.53

10.71

6.47

7.32

Profit before tax

42.02

25.53

13.95

13.32

Taxes

-11.51

-6.48

-4.96

-4.53

Tax rate

-27.39

-25.41

-35.6

-34.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.51

19.04

8.98

8.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

30.51

19.04

8.98

8.79

yoy growth (%)

60.24

111.95

2.17

-42.61

NPM

14.12

11.74

7.36

6.35

