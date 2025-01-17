Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.38
14.4
1.16
-4.56
Op profit growth
79.77
72.68
-6.51
-13.24
EBIT growth
29.47
83.5
5.22
-25.06
Net profit growth
30.16
132.52
-3.92
-35.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.23
11.91
7.89
8.54
EBIT margin
20.12
17.31
10.79
10.37
Net profit margin
15.03
12.86
6.32
6.66
RoCE
17.57
15.23
8.81
9.1
RoNW
3.48
3.05
1.46
1.71
RoA
3.28
2.82
1.29
1.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.26
20.38
8.15
7.82
Dividend per share
8
6.5
1.5
2
Cash EPS
25.88
20.02
7.06
7.38
Book value per share
209.59
184.89
142.79
132.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.25
0.86
1.45
2.2
P/CEPS
2.63
0.88
1.68
2.33
P/B
0.32
0.09
0.08
0.13
EV/EBIDTA
8.05
2.27
4.21
6.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
18.17
29.52
18.55
29.3
Tax payout
-36.97
-26.96
-38.26
-34.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.83
104.86
117.44
122.61
Inventory days
90.2
116.26
155.98
136.6
Creditor days
-91.56
-81.61
-87.41
-88.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-273.5
-57.63
-20.79
-16.19
Net debt / equity
-0.14
-0.11
0.02
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.88
-1.08
0.29
0.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.91
-74.96
-76.46
-75.78
Employee costs
-3.92
-3.64
-3.82
-3.67
Other costs
-9.92
-9.47
-11.81
-12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.