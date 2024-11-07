Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

GOLDIAM INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting- 07-11-2024 With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on November 7, 2024, (commenced at 11.50 am and concluded at 12.35 p.m.) inter-alia approved the following items of Agenda: A) Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024: Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as recommended by Audit Committee of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

GOLDIAM INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors of the Company, in the aforesaid meeting have also approved/declared 1st Interim Dividend at the rate of Re.1/- (i.e. 50%) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each on 106795122 equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 and has fixed Thursday, August 22, 2024 as the Record Date for the 1st Interim Dividend 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

GOLDIAM INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 22nd day of May 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Outcome of BOard Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

