Goldiam International Ltd Summary

Promoted by Rashesh Manhar Bhansali and Anmol Rashesh Bhansali, Goldiam International Limited started exports of cut and polished diamonds and of plain and studded gold jewellery in 1986. The company was converted into a public limited company in Aug.94. Presently, the Company is operating into the business of manufacturing and export of Diamond studded Gold & Silver Jewellery.It undertakes jewellery-making in addition to diamond cutting and polishing. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bombay, in an exclusive 100% export-oriented zone. Some of its products are gold and diamond-studded rings, light-weight American cluster rings, cocktail rings, channel set bands, pendants, diamond and colour studded bracelets, earrings, etc.The company has started manufacturing Platinum Jewellery, which is expected to give far better returns and increase profitability. During the year 1999-2000, the company has registered a growth of 45% and hence the directors are happy to inform the company could achieve this due to its reputation earned in the international market over the years and continued quality control measures.The company has enhanced its export and value addition by introducing Invisual Setting in Diamond Jewellery and Princess Cut Diamond Grooving Machinery.Goldiam Jewels Ltd has become Subsidiary of Goldiam International Ltd during the month of February 2005 and this is as a consequence of companys stake in Goldiam Jewels which has risen to 50.05%.During year 2004-05, the Company promoted and acquired equity shares of M/s Goldiam Jewellery Ltd., thus making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Companys subsidiary in Hong Kong, Goldiam UK Limited, had started production of Fashion Jewellery in China during FY 2005-06. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in U.S.A., viz. Goldiam USA, Inc., during year 2008-09. During FY 2009-10, Goldiam HK Limited, Hong Kong, a subsidiary of the Company then, had offered shares on Rights basis to all the shareholders; however, the shareholding of the Company in Goldiam HK Limited had fallen below 50% and Goldiam HK Limited had ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. Diagold Designs Limited incorporated a Limited Liability Partnership, Temple Designs LLP, to cater to the retail jewellery market.During the year 2012-13, Company has exited on 28.09.2012 completely from M/s. Goldiam Jewels Limited, through sale of its stake in equity investment (29,85,000 Equity Shares) held in that company and the said company was no longer a subsidiary with effect from 28th September, 2012.During the year 2020-21, the Company disinvested its entire shareholding in Sunshine Exports HK Limited (SEHK) (Formerly known as Goldiam HK Limited), a joint venture of the Company, in favour of Messrs Sunshine Corporation on March 30, 2021. Consequent to the above, Sunshine Exports HK Limited has ceased to be the Companys joint venture Company. Thereafter, the Company acquired 51% partners capital in EcoFriendly Diamonds LLP (ECO) and an additional acquisition of 37% of partners capital in Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, aggregating 88% of partners capital into the Holding Company and resultant to this, ECO was made Subsidiary of the Company effective from December 2, 2020.The Company has embarked by venturing into the retail sector in FY 2023-24.