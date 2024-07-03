SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1,440
Prev. Close₹1,416.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹171.65
Day's High₹1,440
Day's Low₹1,345
52 Week's High₹1,927
52 Week's Low₹657.15
Book Value₹146.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,138.4
P/E38.66
EPS36.76
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.25
22.25
22.25
22.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.5
158.82
115.81
74.92
Net Worth
238.75
181.07
138.06
97.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,218.16
808.61
812.13
659.74
yoy growth (%)
50.64
-0.43
23.09
Raw materials
-1,132.41
-743.59
-753.87
-612.19
As % of sales
92.96
91.95
92.82
92.79
Employee costs
-12.87
-11.28
-9.39
-8.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
36.69
22.03
16.45
11.24
Depreciation
-3.94
-2.12
-1.83
-1.31
Tax paid
-9.23
-5.58
-4.66
-3.1
Working capital
85.02
14.5
-14.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.64
-0.43
23.09
Op profit growth
57.01
17.29
27.22
EBIT growth
53.25
18.85
25.57
Net profit growth
66.97
39.49
44.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,731.38
1,218.17
808.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,731.38
1,218.17
808.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.32
0.11
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Renu Kataria
Independent Director
Mukesh Jain
Chairman & Managing Director
Santosh Kataria
Independent Director
Sanskar Kothari
Whole-time Director
Anil Kataria
Independent Director
Tel: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by D.P. Abhushan Ltd
Summary
D. P. Abhushan Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s D. P. Jewellers, pursuant to a deed of partnership dated April 1, 2003 entered between Mr. Ratanlal Kataria and Mr. Anil Kataria. The name of the partnership firm M/s D.P. Jewellers was changed to M/s D. P. Abhushan and new partners were admitted pursuant to partnership deed dated February 14, 2017. M/s. D.P. Abhushan was thereafter converted from partnership firm to Public Limited Company with the name of D. P. Abhushan Limited on May 2, 2017.The journey of D.P. Jewellers began in 1940 from Ratlam, a small city of Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Company is engaged in the retail business of various jewelleries and ornaments made out of gold, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semiprecious stones. The product profile includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles and other wedding jewellery.The Company has 4 showrooms under the D.P. Jewellers brand located in 4 different cities of India i.e. Ratlam, Indore, Bhopal and Udaipur. Further, The Company has plans to expand its retail network by opening another showroom in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company has entered into an agreement dated May 05, 2015 with R.S. Diamonds Private Limited for sale of their diamond jewelleries under brand of Divine Solitaires.In 2015, the Company opened Fourth Jewellery retail showroom in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh..
Read More
The D.P. Abhushan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1388 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D.P. Abhushan Ltd is ₹3138.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of D.P. Abhushan Ltd is 38.66 and 9.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D.P. Abhushan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D.P. Abhushan Ltd is ₹657.15 and ₹1927 as of 06 Jan ‘25
D.P. Abhushan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.96%, 3 Years at 50.97%, 1 Year at 113.03%, 6 Month at 2.81%, 3 Month at -12.91% and 1 Month at -8.72%.
