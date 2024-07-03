iifl-logo-icon 1
D.P. Abhushan Ltd Share Price

1,388
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:38 PM

  • Open1,440
  • Day's High1,440
  • 52 Wk High1,927
  • Prev. Close1,416.45
  • Day's Low1,345
  • 52 Wk Low 657.15
  • Turnover (lac)171.65
  • P/E38.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.41
  • EPS36.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,138.4
  • Div. Yield0.07
D.P. Abhushan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1,440

Prev. Close

1,416.45

Turnover(Lac.)

171.65

Day's High

1,440

Day's Low

1,345

52 Week's High

1,927

52 Week's Low

657.15

Book Value

146.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,138.4

P/E

38.66

EPS

36.76

Divi. Yield

0.07

D.P. Abhushan Ltd Corporate Action

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2023

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

D.P. Abhushan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

D.P. Abhushan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 26.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

D.P. Abhushan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.25

22.25

22.25

22.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

216.5

158.82

115.81

74.92

Net Worth

238.75

181.07

138.06

97.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,218.16

808.61

812.13

659.74

yoy growth (%)

50.64

-0.43

23.09

Raw materials

-1,132.41

-743.59

-753.87

-612.19

As % of sales

92.96

91.95

92.82

92.79

Employee costs

-12.87

-11.28

-9.39

-8.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

36.69

22.03

16.45

11.24

Depreciation

-3.94

-2.12

-1.83

-1.31

Tax paid

-9.23

-5.58

-4.66

-3.1

Working capital

85.02

14.5

-14.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.64

-0.43

23.09

Op profit growth

57.01

17.29

27.22

EBIT growth

53.25

18.85

25.57

Net profit growth

66.97

39.49

44.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,731.38

1,218.17

808.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,731.38

1,218.17

808.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.32

0.11

0.44

D.P. Abhushan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT D.P. Abhushan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Renu Kataria

Independent Director

Mukesh Jain

Chairman & Managing Director

Santosh Kataria

Independent Director

Sanskar Kothari

Whole-time Director

Anil Kataria

Independent Director

Apurva Chordia.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by D.P. Abhushan Ltd
Summary

Summary

D. P. Abhushan Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s D. P. Jewellers, pursuant to a deed of partnership dated April 1, 2003 entered between Mr. Ratanlal Kataria and Mr. Anil Kataria. The name of the partnership firm M/s D.P. Jewellers was changed to M/s D. P. Abhushan and new partners were admitted pursuant to partnership deed dated February 14, 2017. M/s. D.P. Abhushan was thereafter converted from partnership firm to Public Limited Company with the name of D. P. Abhushan Limited on May 2, 2017.The journey of D.P. Jewellers began in 1940 from Ratlam, a small city of Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Company is engaged in the retail business of various jewelleries and ornaments made out of gold, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semiprecious stones. The product profile includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles and other wedding jewellery.The Company has 4 showrooms under the D.P. Jewellers brand located in 4 different cities of India i.e. Ratlam, Indore, Bhopal and Udaipur. Further, The Company has plans to expand its retail network by opening another showroom in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company has entered into an agreement dated May 05, 2015 with R.S. Diamonds Private Limited for sale of their diamond jewelleries under brand of Divine Solitaires.In 2015, the Company opened Fourth Jewellery retail showroom in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh..
Company FAQs

What is the D.P. Abhushan Ltd share price today?

The D.P. Abhushan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1388 today.

What is the Market Cap of D.P. Abhushan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D.P. Abhushan Ltd is ₹3138.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of D.P. Abhushan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of D.P. Abhushan Ltd is 38.66 and 9.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of D.P. Abhushan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D.P. Abhushan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D.P. Abhushan Ltd is ₹657.15 and ₹1927 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of D.P. Abhushan Ltd?

D.P. Abhushan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.96%, 3 Years at 50.97%, 1 Year at 113.03%, 6 Month at 2.81%, 3 Month at -12.91% and 1 Month at -8.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of D.P. Abhushan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of D.P. Abhushan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.82 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 26.05 %

