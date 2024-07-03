iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

D.P. Abhushan Ltd Company Summary

1,407.05
(-4.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:05 PM

D.P. Abhushan Ltd Summary

D. P. Abhushan Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s D. P. Jewellers, pursuant to a deed of partnership dated April 1, 2003 entered between Mr. Ratanlal Kataria and Mr. Anil Kataria. The name of the partnership firm M/s D.P. Jewellers was changed to M/s D. P. Abhushan and new partners were admitted pursuant to partnership deed dated February 14, 2017. M/s. D.P. Abhushan was thereafter converted from partnership firm to Public Limited Company with the name of D. P. Abhushan Limited on May 2, 2017.The journey of D.P. Jewellers began in 1940 from Ratlam, a small city of Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Company is engaged in the retail business of various jewelleries and ornaments made out of gold, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semiprecious stones. The product profile includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles and other wedding jewellery.The Company has 4 showrooms under the D.P. Jewellers brand located in 4 different cities of India i.e. Ratlam, Indore, Bhopal and Udaipur. Further, The Company has plans to expand its retail network by opening another showroom in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company has entered into an agreement dated May 05, 2015 with R.S. Diamonds Private Limited for sale of their diamond jewelleries under brand of Divine Solitaires.In 2015, the Company opened Fourth Jewellery retail showroom in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh..

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.