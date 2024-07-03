D.P. Abhushan Ltd Summary

D. P. Abhushan Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s D. P. Jewellers, pursuant to a deed of partnership dated April 1, 2003 entered between Mr. Ratanlal Kataria and Mr. Anil Kataria. The name of the partnership firm M/s D.P. Jewellers was changed to M/s D. P. Abhushan and new partners were admitted pursuant to partnership deed dated February 14, 2017. M/s. D.P. Abhushan was thereafter converted from partnership firm to Public Limited Company with the name of D. P. Abhushan Limited on May 2, 2017.The journey of D.P. Jewellers began in 1940 from Ratlam, a small city of Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Company is engaged in the retail business of various jewelleries and ornaments made out of gold, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semiprecious stones. The product profile includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles and other wedding jewellery.The Company has 4 showrooms under the D.P. Jewellers brand located in 4 different cities of India i.e. Ratlam, Indore, Bhopal and Udaipur. Further, The Company has plans to expand its retail network by opening another showroom in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company has entered into an agreement dated May 05, 2015 with R.S. Diamonds Private Limited for sale of their diamond jewelleries under brand of Divine Solitaires.In 2015, the Company opened Fourth Jewellery retail showroom in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh..