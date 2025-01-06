D.P. Abhushan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
36.69
22.03
16.45
11.24
Depreciation
-3.94
-2.12
-1.83
-1.31
Tax paid
-9.23
-5.58
-4.66
-3.1
Working capital
85.02
14.5
-14.68
Other operating items
Operating
108.53
28.82
-4.72
Capital expenditure
13.8
5.74
2.66
Free cash flow
122.33
34.56
-2.06
Equity raised
94.91
61.62
37.63
Investing
2.5
0
0
Financing
192.43
78.86
108.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
412.18
175.04
144.25
