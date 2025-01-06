iifl-logo-icon 1
D.P. Abhushan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,378.4
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR D.P. Abhushan Ltd

D.P. Abhushan FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

36.69

22.03

16.45

11.24

Depreciation

-3.94

-2.12

-1.83

-1.31

Tax paid

-9.23

-5.58

-4.66

-3.1

Working capital

85.02

14.5

-14.68

Other operating items

Operating

108.53

28.82

-4.72

Capital expenditure

13.8

5.74

2.66

Free cash flow

122.33

34.56

-2.06

Equity raised

94.91

61.62

37.63

Investing

2.5

0

0

Financing

192.43

78.86

108.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

412.18

175.04

144.25

