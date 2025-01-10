D.P. Abhushan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.25
22.25
22.25
22.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.5
158.82
115.81
74.92
Net Worth
238.75
181.07
138.06
97.17
Minority Interest
Debt
172.8
126.47
170.19
171.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.6
1.33
1.08
1.11
Total Liabilities
413.15
308.87
309.33
269.41
Fixed Assets
49
48.81
50.16
42.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.23
0.01
0.24
Networking Capital
334.07
254.81
254.43
213.19
Inventories
454.55
346.2
350.4
320.17
Inventory Days
95.93
Sundry Debtors
0.58
0.66
2.66
2.51
Debtor Days
0.75
Other Current Assets
4.03
8.54
5.66
18.67
Sundry Creditors
-72.19
-63.02
-60.59
-77.8
Creditor Days
23.31
Other Current Liabilities
-52.9
-37.57
-43.7
-50.36
Cash
29.21
5.03
4.71
11.08
Total Assets
413.15
308.88
309.31
269.43
