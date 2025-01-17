iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

D.P. Abhushan Ltd Key Ratios

1,653.2
(3.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR D.P. Abhushan Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.64

Op profit growth

49.69

EBIT growth

49.62

Net profit growth

64.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.2

4.23

EBIT margin

3.89

3.91

Net profit margin

2.24

2.06

RoCE

21.8

RoNW

8.21

RoA

3.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.31

7.49

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

10.53

6.15

Book value per share

43.61

31.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.54

8.09

P/CEPS

11.14

9.85

P/B

2.69

1.93

EV/EBIDTA

8.16

6.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.2

-25.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.53

Inventory days

82.4

Creditor days

-21.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.39

-3.35

Net debt / equity

1.62

1.36

Net debt / op. profit

3.07

2.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.96

-91.95

Employee costs

-1.05

-1.39

Other costs

-1.77

-2.4

D.P. Abhushan : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR D.P. Abhushan Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.