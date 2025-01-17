Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.64
Op profit growth
49.69
EBIT growth
49.62
Net profit growth
64.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.2
4.23
EBIT margin
3.89
3.91
Net profit margin
2.24
2.06
RoCE
21.8
RoNW
8.21
RoA
3.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.31
7.49
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
10.53
6.15
Book value per share
43.61
31.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.54
8.09
P/CEPS
11.14
9.85
P/B
2.69
1.93
EV/EBIDTA
8.16
6.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.2
-25.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.53
Inventory days
82.4
Creditor days
-21.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.39
-3.35
Net debt / equity
1.62
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
3.07
2.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.96
-91.95
Employee costs
-1.05
-1.39
Other costs
-1.77
-2.4
