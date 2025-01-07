Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,218.16
808.61
812.13
659.74
yoy growth (%)
50.64
-0.43
23.09
Raw materials
-1,132.41
-743.59
-753.87
-612.19
As % of sales
92.96
91.95
92.82
92.79
Employee costs
-12.87
-11.28
-9.39
-8.84
As % of sales
1.05
1.39
1.15
1.34
Other costs
-21.56
-21.04
-20.98
-16.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.77
2.6
2.58
2.54
Operating profit
51.32
32.68
27.86
21.9
OPM
4.21
4.04
3.43
3.32
Depreciation
-3.94
-2.12
-1.83
-1.31
Interest expense
-10.79
-8.95
-9.61
-9.51
Other income
0.11
0.42
0.03
0.17
Profit before tax
36.69
22.03
16.45
11.24
Taxes
-9.23
-5.58
-4.66
-3.1
Tax rate
-25.16
-25.35
-28.33
-27.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.46
16.44
11.79
8.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
27.46
16.44
11.79
8.14
yoy growth (%)
66.97
39.49
44.73
NPM
2.25
2.03
1.45
1.23
