iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

D.P. Abhushan Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,482
(7.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR D.P. Abhushan Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,218.16

808.61

812.13

659.74

yoy growth (%)

50.64

-0.43

23.09

Raw materials

-1,132.41

-743.59

-753.87

-612.19

As % of sales

92.96

91.95

92.82

92.79

Employee costs

-12.87

-11.28

-9.39

-8.84

As % of sales

1.05

1.39

1.15

1.34

Other costs

-21.56

-21.04

-20.98

-16.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.77

2.6

2.58

2.54

Operating profit

51.32

32.68

27.86

21.9

OPM

4.21

4.04

3.43

3.32

Depreciation

-3.94

-2.12

-1.83

-1.31

Interest expense

-10.79

-8.95

-9.61

-9.51

Other income

0.11

0.42

0.03

0.17

Profit before tax

36.69

22.03

16.45

11.24

Taxes

-9.23

-5.58

-4.66

-3.1

Tax rate

-25.16

-25.35

-28.33

-27.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.46

16.44

11.79

8.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

27.46

16.44

11.79

8.14

yoy growth (%)

66.97

39.49

44.73

NPM

2.25

2.03

1.45

1.23

D.P. Abhushan : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR D.P. Abhushan Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.