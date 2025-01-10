To,

The Members of

D.P. ABHUSHAN LIMITED

Ratlam

OPINION

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of D.P. ABHUSHAN LIMITED (The Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of utmost significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS HOW THE MATTER WAS ADDRESSED IN OUR AUDIT? REVENUE RECOGNITION In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among other procedures, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no other unfulfilled obligations. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer terms. 1. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies and its compliances with applicable Indian Accounting Standards. We read the contracts with customer, distributors, franchisees etc. to determine appropriateness of revenue recognition. We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because the Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator. This could create an incentive for revenue to be overstated or recognized before control has been transferred. 2. We evaluated the design of key internal financial controls and operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition on selected transactions. 3. We evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements general IT controls and key application controls over the Companys IT systems which govern revenue recognition, including access controls, controls over program changes and interfaces between different systems. INVENTORY VALUATION Our audit procedures over the valuation of Inventories included the following: The Company is engaged in Manufacturing and - We evaluated the design, implementation and tested the effectiveness of controls that the company has in place to safeguard and physical verification of inventories including appropriateness of the Companys procedure for conducting and reconciling physical verification of inventories. Trading of Gold and other precious ornaments. - Participated and observed physical verification of inventory conducted by the management at retail outlet on sample basis. - Raw materials are valued at cost. - We compared the net realizable values on sample basis of gold, silver and platinum inventories calculated based on the current market price with their carrying value of Inventories. - Valuation of inventories is done at Cost or NRV whichever is lower. As inventories of the company comprise of high value items, we have identified valuation of inventory as a key audit matter.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholder Information, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the act, read with companies ( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these

Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: -

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. (Annexure B is our Report on Internal Financial Control).

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of utmost significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards referred under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representations received from directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act.

f) We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date, as per Annexure B, expressed unmodified opinion;

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial positions in its financial statements- Refer Note 35.2 to the financial statement;

(ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable loss thereon does arise.

(iii) There was no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under sub clause (a) & (b) of (iv) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year which was declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail being tempered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in our report to the members of the Company "D. P. Abhushan Limited" for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report the following: -

i. (a) A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, title deeds in respect of immovable properties disclosed as Property, Plant & Equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) in the financial statements are in the name of company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and the books of accounts and records examined by us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information & explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As per the information given to us and on basis of records examined, in our opinion, physical verification

of inventories has been conducted by the management at regular intervals and having regard to the size and nature of its inventory, the coverage and procedures of the verification by the management is appropriate (except for the stock lying with the third party/goldsmith on job work basis.) In respect of the stock lying with the third party, the same has been substantially confirmed by Management. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans to its employees and other parties. However, the Company has not provided any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership. The Company has not made any investments, given guarantees or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership and other parties.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has provided loans as mentioned below:

PARTICULARS LOANS (Rs. IN LAKHS) A. Aggregate Amount granted during the year -Loans to employees 13.95 -Loans to others 0.00 B. Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases -Loans to employees 12.69 -Loans to others 0.00

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, and according to audit procedures performed by us, the terms and condition of the grant of above mentioned to Loan to employees and other party during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of the ecords of the Company, in case of the loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of the principal and interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the ecords of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided and guarantees or security to the parties covered u/s 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, as applicable, in respect of investments made.

v. In our opinion and according to information given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, which were outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, wealth- tax, service tax, duty of custom, excise duty, goods and service tax, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities other than those mentioned below:

NAME OF THE STATUTE NATURE OF DUE UNPAID AMOUNT INVOLVED PERIOD TO WHICH THE AMOUNT RELATES FORUM WHERE DISPUTE IS PENDING Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Liability Rs.12,573 (Rs. In Lakhs) AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report, prima facie, that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not have associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company does not have joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by applicable Indian Accounting Standard 24.

xiv. (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company

xvi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-I A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group do not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, there were no ongoing projects related to Corporate Social Responsibilities. Therefore, provisions of clause (xx) (b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting of M/s D. P. ABHUSHAN LIMITED ("The Company") as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that-

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (the "Guidance Note")