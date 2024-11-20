Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

D.P. Abhushan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To formulate and implement D. P. Abhushan Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 (ESOP 2024) for grant of Employee Stock Options to Eligible Employees of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 2. To consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company In this connection in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by the Insiders covered under Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities shall remain closed from Saturday November 16 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration and publication of Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday November 20 2024. D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

D.P. Abhushan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve & take on record the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Unaudited Financial Result along With Limited Review Report from Auditor and Statement of Deviation or Variation for Preferential Allotment for Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on September 5, 2024, at the Corporate Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:50 P.M we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on September 5, 2024, approved following agenda as per attached PDF 1. Approved Draft Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with its Annexures and other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2023-24. 2. Decided to call the 07th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. IST at Hotel Balaji, Central Sailana Road, Near Amrit Garden, Opposite GTB Academy School, Barbad Mandir, Ratlam Madhya Pradesh - 457 001, India. and approved other agenda as per Attached PDF (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

D.P. Abhushan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 18 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 19 Chandani Chowk Ratlam - 457 001 Madhya Pradesh inter alia 1. To consider approve & take on record the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 The board of Directors in their meeting held on 18/07/2024 have apart from other business considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 alongwith limited review report The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 18/07/2024 have considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 05, 2024. 1) Allotment of 356070 equity shares having face value Rupees 10.00 (Rupees Ten only) each, for cash, at a price of Rupees 1,182.00 per equity share (including a premium of Rupees 1,172.00 per equity share), aggregating to Rupees 42,08,74,740.00 by way of a preferential issue to the allottee as approved by the Members of the Company. Consequent to above mentioned allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rupees 22,61,09,200.00 divided into 22610920 equity shares of face value of Rupees 10.00 each fully paid. Equity shares allotted on the preferential allotment basis shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. 2) Allotment of 217000 Fully Convertible Equity Warrants (Warrants), at an issue price of Rupees 1,182.00 per warrant, in respect of which warrant subscription amounts of Rupees 297.00 per convertible warrant aggregating to Rupees 6,44,49,000.00 have been received. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

D.P. Abhushan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company to consider approve & take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other businesses as may be decided by the Board D. P. Abhushan Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024 for appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024