|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 May 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. D. P. Abhushan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 13, 2024 Notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday June 13 2024 AT 03:00 P.M. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024) Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024) The Company Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) was held today on Thursday June 13 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) via Zoom Platform, Please find Enclosed herewith Summary of proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.