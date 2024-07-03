Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹8.31
Prev. Close₹8.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.58
Day's High₹8.38
Day's Low₹7.36
52 Week's High₹12.05
52 Week's Low₹5.13
Book Value₹10.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.53
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.48
29.48
29.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.3
2.33
2.33
2.26
Net Worth
31.78
31.81
31.81
31.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.41
20.69
58.95
104.14
yoy growth (%)
-59.35
-64.89
-43.39
35.97
Raw materials
-8.17
-20.08
-57.76
-102.94
As % of sales
97.14
97.06
97.98
98.84
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.18
-0.37
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.25
0.03
0.2
0.18
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.34
-0.36
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
Working capital
0.46
-1.48
-0.12
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.35
-64.89
-43.39
35.97
Op profit growth
-61.18
-61
56.55
-91.09
EBIT growth
108.22
-131.62
21.3
-91.79
Net profit growth
-907.44
-87.33
-12.74
46.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9.49
13.19
14.02
8.41
38.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.49
13.19
14.02
8.41
38.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.09
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Manish J Janani
Chairman & Managing Director
Dipen Patwa
Executive Director
Jeeyan Dipankumar Patwa
Independent Director
Ravindra Chandulal Sanghvi
Independent Director
Bhavesh Shashikant Sheth
Director
Sonal Dipen Patwa
Independent Director
Rakesh Vakharia
Independent Director
Deepak Chhaganlal Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishty Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Limited was incorporated on 30th November, 1995 as Maloo Polymers Limited, and listed on Ahmedabad Stock Exchange in 1997. In 2008- 09 the Company was taken over by Mr. Dipan Patwa and Mr. Manish Janani. Subsequently the company name also was changed to Maloo Gems & Jewellery Ltd. on 12 January 2010 and further it got changed to Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Limited on 07 March, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of trading, import, export, making and polishing activities of diamonds, gems and other precious stones.In 2014, the company came out with a bonus issue in ratio of 1:2. It also launched e-Commerce B2B Platform called sorteddiamonds.comAt present, the Company is in the process of increasing production capacity at its new factory in Navsari, Gujarat. It has acquired a Factory Building and Machineries at Chhapi, Gujarat to expand manufacturing activities to produce small sized diamonds at affordable cost. This is in line of generating maximum revenue from the manufacturing activities that allows higher value-addition than the trading activities.
The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹22.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is 0 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹5.13 and ₹12.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.13%, 3 Years at 8.41%, 1 Year at 14.75%, 6 Month at 35.51%, 3 Month at -0.98% and 1 Month at 11.13%.
