Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Share Price

7.64
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.31
  • Day's High8.38
  • 52 Wk High12.05
  • Prev. Close8.09
  • Day's Low7.36
  • 52 Wk Low 5.13
  • Turnover (lac)5.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.81
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 63.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.48

29.48

29.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.3

2.33

2.33

2.26

Net Worth

31.78

31.81

31.81

31.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.41

20.69

58.95

104.14

yoy growth (%)

-59.35

-64.89

-43.39

35.97

Raw materials

-8.17

-20.08

-57.76

-102.94

As % of sales

97.14

97.06

97.98

98.84

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.18

-0.37

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.25

0.03

0.2

0.18

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.34

-0.36

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0.01

Working capital

0.46

-1.48

-0.12

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.35

-64.89

-43.39

35.97

Op profit growth

-61.18

-61

56.55

-91.09

EBIT growth

108.22

-131.62

21.3

-91.79

Net profit growth

-907.44

-87.33

-12.74

46.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9.49

13.19

14.02

8.41

38.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.49

13.19

14.02

8.41

38.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.09

0

View Annually Results

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Manish J Janani

Chairman & Managing Director

Dipen Patwa

Executive Director

Jeeyan Dipankumar Patwa

Independent Director

Ravindra Chandulal Sanghvi

Independent Director

Bhavesh Shashikant Sheth

Director

Sonal Dipen Patwa

Independent Director

Rakesh Vakharia

Independent Director

Deepak Chhaganlal Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srishty Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Summary

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Limited was incorporated on 30th November, 1995 as Maloo Polymers Limited, and listed on Ahmedabad Stock Exchange in 1997. In 2008- 09 the Company was taken over by Mr. Dipan Patwa and Mr. Manish Janani. Subsequently the company name also was changed to Maloo Gems & Jewellery Ltd. on 12 January 2010 and further it got changed to Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Limited on 07 March, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of trading, import, export, making and polishing activities of diamonds, gems and other precious stones.In 2014, the company came out with a bonus issue in ratio of 1:2. It also launched e-Commerce B2B Platform called sorteddiamonds.comAt present, the Company is in the process of increasing production capacity at its new factory in Navsari, Gujarat. It has acquired a Factory Building and Machineries at Chhapi, Gujarat to expand manufacturing activities to produce small sized diamonds at affordable cost. This is in line of generating maximum revenue from the manufacturing activities that allows higher value-addition than the trading activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹22.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is 0 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is ₹5.13 and ₹12.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.13%, 3 Years at 8.41%, 1 Year at 14.75%, 6 Month at 35.51%, 3 Month at -0.98% and 1 Month at 11.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.37 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 63.39 %

