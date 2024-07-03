Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.76
1.42
3.06
0.44
3.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.76
1.42
3.06
0.44
3.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.76
1.42
3.06
0.44
3.57
Total Expenditure
2.69
1.29
35.7
0.37
3.5
PBIDT
0.07
0.13
-32.64
0.07
0.07
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.07
0.13
-32.64
0.07
0.07
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.04
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.07
-32.74
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.07
-32.74
0.01
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.07
-32.74
0.01
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.03
-11.1
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.48
29.48
29.48
29.48
29.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.53
9.15
-1,066.66
15.9
1.96
PBDTM(%)
2.53
9.15
-1,066.66
15.9
1.96
PATM(%)
0.36
4.92
-1,069.93
2.27
0.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.